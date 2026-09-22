How Two Elections Reshaped the India–Bangladesh Border

Singh, according to the officer, remained firm on that point.

“He denied that he had voluntarily crossed the border. His position was that he had been brought to the border and pushed into Bangladesh,” the OC said.

What happened next transformed a disputed border crossing into a criminal case.

On the Bangladesh side, Singh became an accused in a case filed at Gomastapur Police Station—Case No. 19, G.R. No. 128, under Section 4 of the Control of Entry Act, 1952. Police records indicate the alleged incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on June 23rd, 2026.

“This matter is now before the court; the final determination will come through the legal process,” the OC said.

Singh’s case sits inside a ledger that has grown rapidly in recent years.

Five corners, one pattern

Since the political transition in Dhaka following the monsoon revolution in August 2024, the land frontier separating India and Bangladesh has re-emerged as one of the most contentious flashpoints in South Asian bilateral relations, largely due to a practice that Bangladeshi authorities term “push-in” and that Indian commentators more often describe as “pushback.”

The phrase denotes the informal, extra-legal transfer of individuals across the border by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) without following the verification and repatriation procedures that both governments had earlier agreed upon.

Push-in attempts by BSF stretch across Bangladesh’s land border, hitting all four edges of the map.

In the north, Rangpur’s frontier districts absorbed at least 11 attempts between June 2025 and July 2026, spread across Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Kurigram and Panchagarh. Panchagarh’s Haribhasa border alone took 23 people on August 12–13, 2025, one of four coordinated pushes that single night. Kurigram’s Roumari and Datbhanga points logged two further attempts in June 2026.

Rajshahi division carries the heaviest, steadiest attempts. Chapainawabganj’s border was hit six separate times over fourteen months, through Bholahat, Gomastapur, Rokonpur, Chowka and Charaldanga, pushing in 8, 20, 17, 1, 20, and 7 people, respectively.

Naogaon district reported four new incidents in Dhamoirhat, Sapahar, and Shitalmath, bringing the total number of people to 43.

Moulvibazar, in the northeast, recorded four dedicated pushes, at Sreemangal, Murichhara, Bakshitila and Kachurgul, moving 52 people between June 2025 and July 2026, plus a share of two larger multi-district reports covering 280 and 62 people.

Khagrachhari, in the southeast, tells a different story. It appears only twice, both in May 2025, when 38 people were pushed through its border with Habiganj, and it featured in the 280-person multi-corner report. No incident from this district surfaces afterward, a sharp contrast to the sustained pressure seen elsewhere.

Satkhira, in the southwest, shows a distinct method. Both recorded attempts, 23 people at Kushkhali in May 2026 and 15–20 via Sundarbans river routes in June, were fully blocked by BGB. Unlike the land-heavy corridors up north, this corner’s push-ins move by water, and both known attempts failed at the line.

Together, the five corners confirm one conclusion: Push-ins are not isolated incidents but a coordinated, border-length strategy, with Rajshahi absorbing the steadiest pressure while Khagrachhari and Satkhira show how geography shapes both method and outcome.

A pattern that emerges around elections

According to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), India pushed more than 2,300 people into Bangladesh between May 7, 2025, and late January 2026, including well over a hundred people who were later found to be Indian nationals themselves.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) repeatedly asked the Border Security Force (BSF) to stop these unilateral push-ins and use official repatriation channels; however, these requests were mostly ignored during successive talks.

According to BGB officials, the pace of attempted push-ins nearly doubled after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) win in West Bengal’s assembly election in April this year, with personnel and villagers foiling dozens of attempts within a single month.

In one Chapainawabganj incident, twenty people — eleven women, five men, and four children — were allegedly driven to the border before a BGB patrol turned them back. In another, 28 people were left stranded at the zero line near Gomastapur for over a day.

These numbers take on a new meaning when comparing the election cycles of both Bangladesh and India.

Bangladesh held its first parliamentary election since Sheikh Hasina’s government fell in August 2024 on February 12, 2026, and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Tarique Rahman, won a clear parliamentary majority. Rahman was sworn in as prime minister five days later.