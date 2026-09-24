Who Were the Razakars? How the Nizam’s Paramilitary Force Resisted Hyderabad’s Integration With India Before Operation Polo

In Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan, there was another group of Razakars that was a locally recruited paramilitary force created by the Pakistani army. Their goal in Bangladesh was to suppress the Bengali nationalist movement and maintain a united Pakistan. Later, after Bangladesh won the independence struggle in 1971, the group was disbanded and the term became a derogatory word there.

The Struggle to Integrate Hyderabad Princely State With India

After India got independence, the 565 princely states were given the choice of joining India, joining Pakistan or remaining independent under the Indian Independence Act, 1947. While most rulers signed the legal document agreeing to be part of the Indian Union, others became a problem, and Hyderabad was one of them. The princely state decided to remain independent. While the state had 85% Hindu population, the people in administrative authority were Muslims.

Hyderabad Princely State was the wealthiest and largest princely state of British India, making its integration a vital point for territorial integrity. Patel also said that Hyderabad’s independence would leave a major problem for national security and the political survival of the newly independent India.

Another reason was the political and economic significance of the state for India. The place had economic resources because the Nizam of Hyderabad was one of the world's richest men and had connections with the Ottoman dynasty. The state had its own independent army, railway network, postal system, currency, air force, telegraph, etc. Because of all these reasons, Hyderabad became even more important, and hence, the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, started his work to integrate the southern state into India.

In August 1947, there was an uprising because Hyderabad had a very big Hindu population. The public demanded that Hyderabad become part of India, but the Nizam rejected it. A campaign was also launched as the Join Indian Union Movement. After Independence, on November 29, 1947, the Nizam signed a temporary Standstill Agreement with the Government of India. Under the agreement, the Nizam was supposed to maintain the status quo and continue the existing administrative arrangements for one year while negotiations continued.

India was supposed to manage external affairs, defence and other matters, while the internal domestic administration of the state would be handled by the Nizam for one year. While this provision did not solve the question of Hyderabad's annexation, it helped with better negotiations between India and Hyderabad and paused immediate political integration. But despite the agreement, the Hyderabad Nizam started acquiring arms and got external support, including appealing to the United Nations.