When Congress MP Chandulal Chandrakar Suddenly Resigned Under the Rajiv Gandhi Government: Did Doordarshan’s Janvani Lead to His Downfall or Was It His Own Deed?

TWO MONTHS AFTER former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation on July 25, 2026, following the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, it is believed to have altered the course of Indian politics. With a new emerging trend of staging protests, demonstrations, and demanding resignations for accountability in the Gen Z era, a lesser-known chapter from the tenure of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi comes to light.

The incident dates back to the 1980s, right after Rajiv Gandhi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, in 1984. He held the position from 1984 to 1989.

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Under the Rajiv Gandhi government, one of its Members of Parliament (MPs), Chandulal Chandrakar, had resigned suddenly in 1986. There are two versions of the story that tell us the reason behind Chandulal’s resignation, which has barely left any trail on the internet decades later.

However, recently, journalist Satish Tyagi referred to the resignation of Chandulal Chandrakar following the CJP protest, which officially concluded on July 25, 2026. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Gurukul of Politics, journalists Satish Tyagi and Dharmendra Kanwari talked about Gen Z, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Pradhan’s resignation.



Did Chandulal Chandrakar Resign Due to Doordarshan Interview?

Satish Tyagi gave an example of a time when an MP resigned under the Rajiv Gandhi government. In 1985, a prominent journalist named Vinod Dua, who worked at Doordarshan, interviewed Chandulal Chandrakar. Tyagi claimed that Chandulal was unable to answer Vinod Dua’s questions on his show, Janvani (People’s Voice). Dua anchored the show, where common people asked questions directly to ministers.