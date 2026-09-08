‘Why is Pakistani Journalist Writing for India?’: Bloomberg India Faces Backlash Over Article Claiming Pakistan’s “Victory” in the Indus Water Treaty Dispute

Internet React to Bloomberg’s “Anti-India” Articles

The article prompted a series of critical posts on X from Indian users. One of the responses was from Amit Kilhor, an online educator and social commentator, who took to X to post a video on September 2, 2026 with the caption, “Bloomberg India has been specifically launched for anti india propaganda, they should may be check the credentials of journalists before printing them. This is not a mistake that Pakistani journalists are deployed to write articles in Bloomberg India.”

The Gurugram-based educator focussed on Bloomberg India’s launch and the authorship of the Indus newsletter, displaying screenshots of the Bloomberg India homepage. He also unveiled the “Anti-India” headline of the article and the author’s identification linked to Islamabad. In the video, he went on to make a serious claim against the American organization, saying that “Bloomberg India was solely launched to propagate an anti-India narrative.”

Kilhor points out that the international court doesn’t have any jurisdiction over India’s internal matters. He further takes the example of another published article on the website titled, “Why This River in India and Pakistan Is Causing So Much Angst” which is an explainer on the Indus Water Treaty. However, this article’s byline mentions three Indian authors named Ishika Mookerjee, Sonikka Loganathan, and Azman Usmani.

The second article, while describing the events of Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, uses verbiage that does not align with the official Indian terminology. It calls the Pahalgam region of Kashmir as a “disputed region” and claims that the attack killed “mostly Indian tourists.” It is now well-reported that the attack in Pahalgam was a targeted one, where the terrorist singled out male tourists and asked their names before shooting them dead. Therefore, online users pointed out how the line propagates another “anti-India” term.

Reacting to Kilhor’s video other users made similar observations and expressed more shock towards the Indian authors who wrote the second article. One user wrote, “When people within india spend days spreading anti-india propaganda, outsiders become lesser of problem sadly. People within belittle themselves to new low.” Another replied, “One thing that scares me is the "enemy within" ... and those 3 journalists should scare us a lot !!”

NewsGram reached out to Bloomberg for comments but we have received no response so far.