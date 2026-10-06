"Swiss President Will Probably Swiggy Something": Netizens React to "Dharti Ke Phool" Mushrooms and "Masala Chai Ice Cream" on PM Modi's Lunch Menu for Guy Parmelin

AFTER PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI and Swiss President Guy Parmelin’s bilateral talks held in New Delhi on October 5, 2026, diplomacy was carried out through fusion dishes featuring Indian and Swiss cuisines. While the menu has been making rounds on the internet, many netizens have expressed their dissent over the lavish meal served to the Swiss president.

The lunch was hosted by PM Modi during the Swiss president’s visit on October 5. During their bilateral meeting, the duo signed five agreements, according to a report by All India Radio (AIR). The agreements covered major areas such as migration and mobility partnership, promotion and collaboration in transportation technologies, mobility systems and infrastructure in identified areas, technology transfer, and entrepreneurship.

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The agreements also included a letter of intent between the Swiss National Science Foundation and the Department of Science and Technology, among others.

Following the talks, Parmelin was treated to lunch with PM Modi and dinner with President Droupadi Murmu. The menu for the meal has gained widespread attention for its style of preparation, incorporating both Indian and Swiss-inspired cuisine. From Dharti Ke Phool (Flowers of Earth) to masala chai ice cream, PM Modi’s lunch with Parmelin has become a talking point on the internet, with netizens sharing their opinions on the multi-course, extravagant meal prepared for the Swiss president.

Exotic Menu for PM Modi’s Lunch With Swiss President Guy Parmelin