Fixing Accountability When Powers of India’s Election Commission Are Delegated

The recent controversy within the Election Commission of India (ECI) has raised questions that go beyond reported differences among the three Election Commissioners.

At its core is a more fundamental constitutional question of accountability as to who is accountable when significant electoral decisions are made, implemented, or administered within the Election Commission. The ECI has emphasised that differences of viewpoint are a normal feature of institutional decision-making and that the Commission functions through collective decision-making, including by majority where necessary.

This position may be consistent with the ECI’s own description of its functioning, but this controversy provides us an opportunity to examine whether India’s electoral framework provides sufficient transparency about how decisions are made and sufficient accountability for those who exercise authority within the Election Commission.

Article 324(1) vests in the Election Commission the “superintendence, direction and control” of the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections to Parliament, State Legislatures and the offices of President and Vice-President. Article 324(2) provides for a Commission consisting of the Chief Election Commissioner and such number of other Election Commissioners as the President may determine.

Article 324(3) makes the Chief Election Commissioner the Chairman when other Election Commissioners are appointed. Article 324(5) gives the Chief Election Commissioner a special constitutional protection against removal, requiring the same manner and on the same grounds as applicable to a Judge of the Supreme Court. The constitutional framework therefore deliberately places the administration of elections in an institution designed to operate with a substantial degree of independence.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly recognised the breadth of the ECI’s powers under Article 324 but has also placed an important qualification on that power. In Mohinder Singh Gill v Chief Election Commissioner, the Court held that where Parliament or a state legislature has enacted valid electoral legislation, the Commission must act in conformity with it.

Article 324 supplements statutory law; it does not ordinarily permit the Commission to override legislation occupying the field. The Supreme Court reiterated this principle in 2026 while considering the ECI’s powers in relation to the revision of electoral rolls.