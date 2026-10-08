Jharkhand Woman Runs 1,600 Meters Barefoot in Saree for Home Guard Post, Earns Praise; Netizens Call Her ‘Superwoman’

A VIDEO OF A WOMAN RUNNING barefoot in a saree during a physical trial to qualify for a Home Guard post in Jharkhand has been going viral on the internet. The story of Kavita Kumari has gained widespread attention online, with netizens praising her determination to secure a job to support her family.

In the now-viral video, Kavita Kumari completed a 1,600-metre physical trial in under six minutes, against the 10-minute time limit provided to complete the test. The physical test was reportedly for a Home Guard job. After the video went viral on October 6, 2026, users shared the inspiring story of Kavita Kumari, a widow and mother of two children. Her life changed completely after her husband passed away from an illness three years ago.

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As per reports, Kumari has been working to support her family after her husband died. She was working as a private security guard and decided to find a job that would provide her with more stability. NDTV reported that Kavita Kumari is a 27-year-old woman from Soso village in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand. Seeking stability, she started preparing herself through extensive training and looked for opportunities in the police force or as a Home Guard. She woke up every day at 4 a.m., before her children, as part of her preparation.

Even though she cannot afford to buy running shoes or a tracksuit, her recent video of running barefoot in a green saree has earned her widespread praise for her dedication and determination. In Ramgarh district, recruitment for Home Guard posts is being conducted for 284 positions. As per reports, with 50% reservation for women, the recruitment process will continue until November 5, 2026.

Netizens React to Jharkhand Woman Running Barefoot in a Saree