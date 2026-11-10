Blackmailing allegation, LIC transfers, and a defamation lawsuit: Mapping the ugly dispute between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and former finance secy Subhash Garg

A WAR OF WORDS between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg took an ugly turn, with the two exchanging serious allegations over an alleged meeting in 2018. While Garg has accused Dubey of approaching him to get certain work done through the chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BJP MP has publicly denied that any such meeting took place.

The confrontation, which started from Garg’s critique of India's economic performance and the government's GDP figures, has now escalated into a legal battle with Dubey filing a defamation lawsuit. The BJP MP from Jharkhand is seeking ₹2 crore in damages and an apology from the former secretary over his remarks.

The Delhi High Court, which heard the civil defamation suit on October 27, also recorded Garg's undertaking to get the allegedly objectionable portion of the podcast muted. Here's how the dispute unfolded.