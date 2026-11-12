Can cash transfers empower women?

Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) has become one of the most potent instruments of social protection in developing countries.

India is no exception: several government schemes such as Annapurna Bhandar (previously Lakshmir Bhandar in West Bengal), Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh and Subhadra Yojana in Orissa are being run to help the cause of empowering women in the country.

Direct cash transfer plays an instrumental role in decreasing poverty and inequality. The system has its roots in Latin America, but many developing countries, including India, have modified their welfare system to include direct cash transfers.

In India, state governments are increasingly transferring money directly to women, with the expectation that it will reduce poverty, improve household welfare and strengthen their economic position.

These initiatives also raise important questions about whether access to financial resources translates into greater autonomy and decision-making power within households. Ultimately, the effectiveness of such transfers must be assessed not merely by the amount disbursed but by their ability to create lasting economic and social empowerment for women.

As of 2025, 15 states and one union territory were covered under unconditional cash transfers, up from a single state in 2020, and covering one-fifth of the total female population. The estimated spend stands at Rs 1.7 lakh crore, reaching 12 crore women in 2025-26.

While most of these schemes were designed for electoral gains, they ended up producing results beyond their scope. They have strengthened women’s bargaining power within the household and given them a greater say in spending decisions. They have also improved financial inclusion and contributed to overall family welfare.