In Kashmir’s Forests, Wild Mushrooms Bring Seasonal Cash for School Expenses

In spring, beneath the coniferous forests of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir, wild mushrooms known locally as Shajkaans emerge from the forest floor. For a few weeks between late February and April, women from hill and Kandi villages in North Kashmir head into the forests with wicker baskets to collect them.

The mushrooms sell for Rs 200 to Rs 400 a kilogram, providing a short-term source of cash for families that otherwise depend on daily-wage labour, livestock rearing and other seasonal activities. For some, the income comes at a time when they are preparing for the new school year and facing expenses such as notebooks, uniforms, shoes and stationery.

For Mughala Begum, 46, a mushroom collector from Zainpora village in Uri, Baramulla district, the connection is direct. She has three children studying in Classes 7, 6 and 4. During a good Shajkaans season, her family sells the mushrooms for around Rs 350 a kilogram. This year, she said, they spent about Rs 10,000 from their mushroom earnings on notebooks, uniforms and other school expenses for the children.

Begum's household does not depend on mushrooms alone. Her husband works as a daily-wage labourer, while the family also earns from sheep grazing and other seasonal work. With limited cultivable land and irregular wage work, mushroom collection provides additional income for a few months rather than a year-round livelihood.