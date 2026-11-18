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THE WORLD GOT its brand-new James Bond, code-named Agent 007, on November 16, 2026, after Batman actor Robert Pattinson was announced as the next actor to join the decades-long film franchise. With Pattinson stepping into James Bond's classic tuxedo, the internet erupted with memes and posts about the actor's sudden casting. James Bond is a British secret service agent and a fictional character created by Ian Fleming in 1952.
Over the years, seven actors have portrayed Bond on screen, bringing their charm and discipline to the role. The actors who played James Bond were Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. Following Robert Pattinson’s announcement as the franchise’s next “Bond...James Bond!”, several netizens shared their excitement and views on the casting, with some reminiscing about the previous actors as well. Among them was Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, who played Bond from 1994 to 2004 before being replaced by Daniel Craig.
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Aside from his film career, Brosnan had once come under fire in 2016 for appearing in an Indian advertisement, which prompted him to apologise. Users shared old newspaper clippings featuring Pierce Brosnan in a pan masala advertisement for a product that sometimes contains tobacco. While some users shared the posts sarcastically, writing, “James Bond doing a tobacco ad has to be one of the wildest moments in James Bond history,” others recalled how the Indian advertisement had led to a huge controversy.
The former Bond actor appeared in an Indian advertisement for Pan Bahar in 2016. Pan Bahar is a pan masala product made from ingredients such as betel nut, lime and tobacco, among others. Ashok & Co., which produces Pan Bahar, clarified in 2016 that its product does not contain tobacco. According to The Guardian, the product Brosnan was promoting in the advertisement did not contain any tobacco. However, reports suggest that some other products from the company, such as supari, a type of nut, have been found to be carcinogenic by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Brosnan’s Indian advertisement became a huge controversy at the time, with critics raising questions about his involvement in it. The health authorities in Delhi sent a notice to the Irish actor seeking an explanation for his appearance in the Pan Bahar advertisement. Following the controversy, the former Bond actor asked the company behind Pan Bahar to remove his image from all advertisements for the product.
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In a conversation with People magazine, Brosnan said he was shocked to see his image being used to promote a brand that posed potential health risks. He added that he had been told to appear in the advertisement for a product that was claimed to be a “breath freshener/tooth whitener… all natural, containing neither tobacco, supari nor any other harmful ingredient.” Brosnan also slammed the company for “grossly manipulating” the advertisement to make it appear as though he was endorsing all its products.
The advertisement featuring the former James Bond actor led to nationwide outrage. It also featured his photograph alongside a Pan Bahar container, with the tagline, “Class Never Goes Out of Style. Pan Bahar Pehchaan Kamiyabi Ki (Pan Bahar: Identity of Success),” along with the actor’s signature.
A decade after the controversy, news of Pierce Brosnan’s Indian advertisement has once again resurfaced on the internet following the announcement of the next James Bond. Several netizens reacted to the 2016 advertisement, leaving sarcastic replies and calling it a “plot twist.” One user reacted to the newspaper photos and wrote, “Bechare ko idea bhi nahi tha ke wo pan masala bech rha he (Poor guy had no idea that he was selling pan masala.)” Another user took a jibe at the actor, writing, “This is in fact the 10-year anniversary of this moment.”
[Rh/VS/VP]
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