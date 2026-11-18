The former Bond actor appeared in an Indian advertisement for Pan Bahar in 2016. Pan Bahar is a pan masala product made from ingredients such as betel nut, lime and tobacco, among others. Ashok & Co., which produces Pan Bahar, clarified in 2016 that its product does not contain tobacco. According to The Guardian, the product Brosnan was promoting in the advertisement did not contain any tobacco. However, reports suggest that some other products from the company, such as supari, a type of nut, have been found to be carcinogenic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Brosnan’s Indian advertisement became a huge controversy at the time, with critics raising questions about his involvement in it. The health authorities in Delhi sent a notice to the Irish actor seeking an explanation for his appearance in the Pan Bahar advertisement. Following the controversy, the former Bond actor asked the company behind Pan Bahar to remove his image from all advertisements for the product.

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In a conversation with People magazine, Brosnan said he was shocked to see his image being used to promote a brand that posed potential health risks. He added that he had been told to appear in the advertisement for a product that was claimed to be a “breath freshener/tooth whitener… all natural, containing neither tobacco, supari nor any other harmful ingredient.” Brosnan also slammed the company for “grossly manipulating” the advertisement to make it appear as though he was endorsing all its products.

The advertisement featuring the former James Bond actor led to nationwide outrage. It also featured his photograph alongside a Pan Bahar container, with the tagline, “Class Never Goes Out of Style. Pan Bahar Pehchaan Kamiyabi Ki (Pan Bahar: Identity of Success),” along with the actor’s signature.

A decade after the controversy, news of Pierce Brosnan’s Indian advertisement has once again resurfaced on the internet following the announcement of the next James Bond. Several netizens reacted to the 2016 advertisement, leaving sarcastic replies and calling it a “plot twist.” One user reacted to the newspaper photos and wrote, “Bechare ko idea bhi nahi tha ke wo pan masala bech rha he (Poor guy had no idea that he was selling pan masala.)” Another user took a jibe at the actor, writing, “This is in fact the 10-year anniversary of this moment.”

[Rh/VS/VP]

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