CONGRESS NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON and chairperson of its social media and digital department, Supriya Shrinate, recently spoke about the Congress’ digital strategy and its ongoing tussle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on social media platforms. In a conversation with ANI editor Smita Prakash, Shrinate discussed the party’s social media strategy, the BJP IT Cell, and several other topics.

Talking about the Congress’ social media strategy, Shrinate told Smita Prakash that one of the changes in the party’s political approach was how it handles insults on social media. “We don't take insults lying down. We are going to be very cordial…but if you are going to come to us with anything vile and vicious, we can come back with a lot more than that,” said Shrinate.

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Smita Prakash countered by highlighting the Congress’ aggressive approach on social media. She further drew a comparison between the party’s earlier social media handles and its contemporary ones, calling the latter “more combative.” Calling it a “function of age,” Shrinate replied, “I think much younger people and people who want to give it back, people who are not alright with something being said and laughing it off.”

The Congress leader recalled how she had to take strict action against some BJP handles, prompting them to delete their social media posts. The duo also discussed morphed images of political leaders being posted on social media and shared their views on the use of political satire on these platforms.

Supriya Shrinate on language used during Jantar Mantar protest

Smita Prakash pointed out the discourse surrounding the language used, particularly during the Jantar Mantar protest demanding the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan back in July, 2026. A 15-year-old girl from Noida came under fire during the Delhi protest for allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which ultimately sparked a debate over the use of derogatory and abusive language on social media.

Recalling the protest, Prakash said, “It has also become a discourse in the country that everybody talks absolute filth.” She further described the protest as “shocking,” expressing concern over the discourse becoming “vulgar.”

Shrinate immediately countered by asking, “Why at Jantar Mantar? Was the discourse not vulgar when Mrs Gandhi was being called names?” The Congress leader further cited other instances in which Rahul Gandhi was targeted and called names.

“No, absolutely, this is nonsense. I am sorry,” said Shrinate. She further slammed the ruling party, adding, “It all happens from the top. If the Prime Minister is going to use words like 'Mujra', 'Mangal Sutra', 'Congress ki Vidwa' and '50 crore ki girlfriend', that trickles down. I have no doubt about it.”

Shrinate shared that they are also reprimanded whenever they raise objections over the use of foul language.

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She recalled an instance when Mrs Gandhi called her to raise an objection over a caricature of PM Modi being shared on Instagram. She explained that it was during the 2024 Indian general election when Sonia Gandhi called Shrinate and told her, “I don't think it's fair. He's India's prime minister after all.”

Shrinate further slammed the BJP units in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha after they shared a “suggestive” image of Sonia Gandhi, which she later got deleted. The Congress leader added that she managed to get the images deleted after contacting some of the BJP's highest-ranking individuals. “Because official handles cannot have morphed images of political leaders,” said Shrinate. She added that using political satire with wit and humour is acceptable, saying, “Using morphing and insinuating vulgar things, I will never stand for.”

Supriya Shrinate is an Indian politician who serves as the national spokesperson for the Congress. She is also the chairperson of the party’s social media and digital communications department. Before entering politics, she worked as a journalist. Shrinate previously worked with NDTV Profit, ET Now and NewsX.

[Rh/VS/RS]

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