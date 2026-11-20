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ON THURSDAY, November 19, 2026, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and Congress MP KC Venugopal called out the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and said that Green India Mission a “total failure.” He alleged that the mission, which was launched to protect the environment, had failed to achieve its objectives even a decade after its launch in February, 2014. He made these remarks while addressing reporters after a PAC meeting in Parliament.
Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said that committee members were dissatisfied with the work done by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He expressed concerns over the ministry's performance and the implementation of the mission. During the meeting, the PAC heard presentations from ministry officials on the subject of 'Performance Audit on Green India Mission', based on a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report.
Venugopal said, “All members of the committee are very concerned about the failure of this scheme. Nothing has happened in this mission over the last 10 years. The Green India Mission is a total failure." He further added that the committee was particularly concerned about the worsening pollution in Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) had crossed 400, falling in the severe category.
He also said that the Aravalli range should be given priority under the mission. He highlighted the rampant deforestation in the Aravallis and nearby areas. According to him, the ministry secretary had assured the committee that further guidelines would be finalised within one or two months. However, the panel remained dissatisfied with the ministry's action plan. After the meeting, Venugopal took to X and wrote, “The PAC reviewed the CAG Report on the Green India Mission, summoned @moefcc officials, and discussed the situation in 16 States/UTs.”
He further stated that when the mission was launched in 2014, it aimed to restore 2.8 million hectares of land, but the budget was not properly utilized and the mission achieved only 5% of its targets. He concluded by writing, “The PAC has asked the Ministry to submit a concrete action plan to address this crisis on an urgent basis.”
The Green India Mission (GIM), formally known as the National Mission for a Green India, is one of the eight missions under the National Action Plan on Climate Change. Launched by the Government of India in February 2014, it aims to protect, restore and expand India's forest cover while addressing the challenges of climate change.
The mission seeks to conserve biodiversity, ensure ecological sustainability and improve the livelihoods of communities dependent on forest resources. Its approach goes beyond tree plantation and also covers the conservation of mangroves, wetlands and critical habitats. It also aims to improve ecosystem services such as water and biomass availability.
[Rh/VP/VS]
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