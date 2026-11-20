ON THURSDAY, November 19, 2026, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and Congress MP KC Venugopal called out the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and said that Green India Mission a “total failure.” He alleged that the mission, which was launched to protect the environment, had failed to achieve its objectives even a decade after its launch in February, 2014. He made these remarks while addressing reporters after a PAC meeting in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said that committee members were dissatisfied with the work done by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He expressed concerns over the ministry's performance and the implementation of the mission. During the meeting, the PAC heard presentations from ministry officials on the subject of 'Performance Audit on Green India Mission', based on a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report.