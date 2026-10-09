"Inebriated Men All Around": Family Recalls Assam Woman's Ominous Last Call Before She Went Missing; Found Dead a Day Later Near Railway Tracks

Assam Student Found Dead Near Railway Tracks in Andhra Pradesh

Police have shared a sequence of events leading up to the tragedy. The victim attempted to book a Tatkal ticket online on the evening of October 5, 2026, for the Silchar Express, but the ticket was not confirmed. Later, she boarded the Vivek Express. According to her mother, the victim boarded the train, which was scheduled to leave the platform at 12:10 am. She further noted that the train was supposed to reach Guwahati Railway Station on October 7, 2026, at 9:05 am.

The victim was travelling in the S5 coach and had informed her friends that she was surrounded by “inebriated men” and felt unsafe. Her family alleged that, in her final message to them, she had expressed discomfort with the male passengers around her. The victim also shared a video of her surroundings with a friend. After her phone was switched off, the victim’s mother filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) with the help of the railway helpline 139.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the South Coast Railway, and initial evidence indicated that Himashree Boro died after falling off the train. Her body was found near Tekkali in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on October 8, 2026. The case is currently under investigation, and police have not yet confirmed any criminal involvement. The victim’s cause of death has not been established yet.

Himanshree’s sister-in-law said that they had shared the details of her train journey with the railway helpline and were assured that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) would get back to them. She said, “But we never heard back about her being safe.” She also shared that the victim had contacted her and a friend after boarding the train and told them that “there were inebriated men all around, making her feel unsafe.”

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Later, a railway official discovered the victim’s bags and other personal belongings inside the coach, but Himashree was nowhere to be found. The police have been reviewing CCTV footage from Visakhapatnam Railway Station as part of their investigation. The footage reveals a man talking to the victim briefly just before she boarded the train.

The police are currently investigating how the victim fell off the train and whether she was deliberately pushed. The Srikakulam police, with the assistance of the railway police, are investigating the sequence of events and examining CCTV footage, call records, and other evidence. Dimoria MLA Tapan Das shared that a flight would be arranged to bring Himashree Boro’s body back to her family so they could perform the final rites. He said, “The post-mortem has been performed by authorities in Andhra Pradesh; we are awaiting the report.” The investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

[RH/VS/HP]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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