“Don’t care how wealthy you are”: Hotel Taj Agra permanently blacklists guest for slapping waiter over miscommunication; LinkedIn post goes viral

A LINKEDIN POST ABOUT employee mistreatment has been making the rounds on the internet recently. The post was made by Paritosh Ladhani, joint managing director of SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and Sincere Developers, which manages Hotel Taj Agra, on October 26, 2026. Talking about a guest's rude behaviour, Ladhani explained how the hotel management had to take the extreme step of permanently banning the guest from entering the property.

The incident involved a guest who allegedly slapped one of the waiters serving at the hotel following a miscommunication. Sharing the story on LinkedIn, Ladhani, who manages Hotel Taj Agra, wrote that the employee who was mistreated had remained silent about the incident. He also shared the reason behind the employee’s silence, which broke his heart.

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He described the act as horrible and began the post by writing, “I BLACKLISTED 1 guest from our Taj Agra property for life because of this HORRIBLE thing they did with our waiter.” He continued by explaining that the waiter, whose name is Kanti, was serving a guest at the hotel’s restaurant when things suddenly went sideways. Ladhani wrote that Kanti was slapped by the guest due to a miscommunication between them. He explained in his post that Kanti does not speak fluent English, which was why the guest slapped him.

“YES, physically slapped a man who was simply doing his job!!” Ladhani wrote. He noted that the most shocking part was finding out that Kanti had never brought up the incident with his superiors or complained about it.

Why Did the Waiter Never Complain About the Slap?

Ladhani wrote in his post that anyone in Kanti’s situation would expect him to report the incident. He expressed his shock, writing, “BUT HE DID NOTHING! Didn’t even mention it.” He added that when he asked Kanti why he had remained silent, his answer broke his heart.

Ladhani quoted Kanti and shared his personal circumstances in the post, writing, “He said: I come from a poor farming family in a small village near Agra. Working at this hotel is my dream. And I didn’t want to do anything that could risk/ruin it.”