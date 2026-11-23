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THE BUZZ around Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has brought renewed attention to her political journey as well as her family's legacy. However, another memoir, written by former US president Barack Obama, offered a rather different view of the Gandhi family, particularly focussing on Rahul Gandhi's future as a successor of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
In his 2020 memoir A Promised Land, Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States of America, recalled a dinner with then Indian prime minister, Manmohan Singh, and senior Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during his 2010 visit to India. It was after that meeting that the former US president expressed doubts about whether Rahul would be able to take over the reins from Singh and fulfil the political destiny his mother had envisioned for him.
"Would the baton be successfully passed to Rahul, fulfilling the destiny laid out by his mother and preserving the Congress Party's dominance over the divisive nationalism touted by the BJP? Somehow, I was doubtful," Obama wrote in his memoir. His assessment of Rahul Gandhi drew significant attention at the time and continues to do so.
Describing his interaction with Rahul Gandhi during the 2010 dinner, Obama wrote that the Congress leader had a "nervous, unformed quality" about him, comparing him to a student who had completed his coursework and was eager to impress his teacher but “deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject.”
The former US president also acknowledged Rahul's intelligence and earnestness, while describing him as good-looking and resembling his mother. According to Obama, Rahul spoke about progressive politics, occasionally asking the then US president questions about his 2008 presidential campaign. However, Obama remained unimpressed, doubting Rahul’s political preparedness to take over the Congress leadership.
On the other hand, his assessment of Sonia Gandhi was also striking. The former US president described her as having "dark, probing eyes and quiet, regal presence" and noted that she had emerged from the grief of losing her husband, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, to become a leading national politician.
Obama observed that Sonia was rather silent, listening more than she spoke during the dinner. The senior Congress leader often deferred to Manmohan Singh when discussions turned to policy matters while steering the conversation towards her son. "It became clear to me, though, that her power was attributable to a shrewd and forceful intelligence," Obama said in his memoir.
Obama also questioned whether Manmohan Singh's elevation to the prime minister's post represented the future of Indian democracy or was merely an exception. The then-US president noted that Singh owed his position to Sonia Gandhi, who had declined to become prime minister after the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power in 2004.
"More than one political observer believed that she'd chosen [Manmohan] Singh precisely because as an elderly Sikh with no national political base, he posed no threat to her forty-year-old son, Rahul, whom she was grooming to take over the Congress Party," Obama wrote.
The former US president described Manmohan Singh as a "wise, thoughtful, and scrupulously honest" leader and a "man of uncommon wisdom and decency". Obama further credited the former prime minister for playing a crucial role in modernizing India's economy. He described Manmohan Singh as one of the chief architects behind India’s economic transformation in the mid-2000s. However, Obama’s account also hinted at Singh's position within the Congress to be linked to Sonia Gandhi's plans for Rahul's eventual succession.
Obama's remarks about Rahul Gandhi became particularly poignant in what followed. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress suffered a major defeat as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 336 seats, reducing the UPA to just 60 seats.
Rahul Gandhi, who was the Congress vice-president at the time, subsequently became the party president in December 2017. He resigned following the Congress's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but remains the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha following 2024 INDIA bloc alliance.
[Rh/HP]
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