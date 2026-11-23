THE BUZZ around Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has brought renewed attention to her political journey as well as her family's legacy. However, another memoir, written by former US president Barack Obama, offered a rather different view of the Gandhi family, particularly focussing on Rahul Gandhi's future as a successor of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In his 2020 memoir A Promised Land, Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States of America, recalled a dinner with then Indian prime minister, Manmohan Singh, and senior Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during his 2010 visit to India. It was after that meeting that the former US president expressed doubts about whether Rahul would be able to take over the reins from Singh and fulfil the political destiny his mother had envisioned for him.

"Would the baton be successfully passed to Rahul, fulfilling the destiny laid out by his mother and preserving the Congress Party's dominance over the divisive nationalism touted by the BJP? Somehow, I was doubtful," Obama wrote in his memoir. His assessment of Rahul Gandhi drew significant attention at the time and continues to do so.