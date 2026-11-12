Sonia Gandhi recalls in her memoir how Bill Clinton was “sizing up” women during his visit to India, remarks “old habits die hard” following the 1998 scandal

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
SONIA GANDHI’s anecdotes from her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, have attracted significant public attention. This time, her dig at former US president Bill Clinton, recalling his visit to India in 2000, is making headlines. During a reception held by then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Gandhi claims she saw Clinton “surreptitiously sizing up the more striking women.”
The reception came against the backdrop of an ugly fallout involving the then US President being publicly called out for having sexual relationship with his 22-year-old intern Monica Lewinsky. Placing that incident under this context, Gandhi wrote about Clinton that “old habits die hard.” The anecdote is among several other accounts with world leaders and public figures from her book, which was released on November 10, 2026.
In her memoir, Gandhi recalled meeting Clinton in 2000 at the Sheraton hotel, New Delhi, where the former US president was staying with his daughter, Chelsea, and members of his delegation during his visit to the country. Describing Clinton as friendly, informal and confident, Gandhi writes that he was more interested in sharing his views and predictions about Kashmir than listening to the Indian side, allegedly describing the disputed region as a “nuclear flashpoint” and “one of the most dangerous places on earth.”
Gandhi then attended the reception hosted by Vajpayee in honor of Bill Clinton, where she made an observation that has stood out for all the readers. She writes, “The Monica Lewinsky scandal had subsided a little by then, but old habits die hard; [...] I noticed him every now and then surreptitiously sizing up the more striking women present.”
Gandhi is referring to the scandal that erupted in 1998, accusing Clinton of engaging in a sexual relationship with 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The then US president initially denied the allegations but later admitted to having an “inappropriate intimate relationship” with her. The controversy led to an impeachment process in the US House of Representatives on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. However, Clinton was acquitted by the Senate in February 1999 after the House failed to achieve the required two-thirds majority. He went on to complete his second and last presidential term till 2001.
In her recollections about world leaders, Gandhi describes another anecdote during former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s visit to India in 2008. According to her, Sarkozy travelled to India without his partner, Italian-French singer and former model Carla Bruni, as he was reportedly advised against it considering their marital status. The couple weren’t married then, which could have created awkwardness at official functions.
In an amusing incident in Gandhi’s view, the wife of then Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari sat next to Sarkozy and sincerely asked about his marital status, the date of wedding and whether the French president was missing Bruni.
According to Gandhi, Sarkozy remained unbothered by the “cross-examination” and eagerly discussed his personal life, all the while texting Bruni on his phone.
The former Congress president later met the couple at a private dinner hosted by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, after Sarkozy and Bruni tied the knot. During the event, all eyes were on Bruni, who arrived in the room in an “elegant long gown, graceful and slim, demure and blue-eyed.” While Sonia praised the first lady of France, Sarkozy’s behavior irked her. She called his manner of speaking to Manmohan Singh about what India should do as rather arrogant, noting that he appeared “unmindful” of the fact that he was addressing “someone more senior, more experienced and more knowledgeable.”
In her memoir, Gandhi has written positively about Princess Diana, describing her as the “real star” of the British royal family.
Recalling attending the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana in 1981, alongside her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia fondly writes about Diana as “tall and slim, with large blue eyes, an enchanting smile and a magnetic personality." However, it was during the royal couple’s visit to India more than a decade later that Diana left an impression on Gandhi.
In 1992, when Diana and Charles were visiting the Taj Mahal, Gandhi remembers how the British Princess was sitting alone on the bench, which Sonia calls the “love bench,” in front of the Taj Mahal. While Charles was forthcoming and amusing, Diana appeared morose, though “looking wonderful in a striking red and purple two-piece suit.” Gandhi apparently talked about Diana’s visit and what else she had seen.
Gandhi’s mother, who was visiting India at the time, was keen to meet the Princess. On Priyanka’s insistence that her “Nonna (grandmother)” be introduced, Sonia facilitated the meeting.
When Diana asked why Gandhi’s mother was so quiet, Priyanka immediately explained that she had been told not to speak because she only knew Italian. The British Princess burst out laughing before turning to the elderly woman greeting her in Italian, “Piacere, come stai?” (Pleased to meet you, how are you?).
Though Diana was using an informal form of address, she was warm and charming, even waving Gandhi’s mother goodbye with the greeting, “Ciao. Nonna!” (Goodbye grandmother!)
Recalling her final meeting with the Princess before the latter’s tragic demise in 1997, Gandhi shared how they met in London. Following an invitation for tea, the former Congress president encountered Diana at a hairdresser’s. Gandhi tried to pass her a handwritten note but accidentally wrote “Hye” instead of “Hi.” Despite the embarrassing spelling mistake, Diana recognized her and the two exchanged “a few words in hushed tone, not wanting to attract attention.”
Gandhi finally addressed the criticism Diana faced during her lifetime and writes, “She was spoilt and complaining; she had everything; why was she behaving as if she had been wronged? I must say I felt for her throughout, and still do.”
[Rh/HP]
Suggested Reading: