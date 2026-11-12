Sonia Gandhi recalls in her memoir how Bill Clinton was “sizing up” women during his visit to India, remarks “old habits die hard” following the 1998 scandal

In her memoir, Gandhi has written positively about Princess Diana, describing her as the “real star” of the British royal family.

Recalling attending the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana in 1981, alongside her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia fondly writes about Diana as “tall and slim, with large blue eyes, an enchanting smile and a magnetic personality." However, it was during the royal couple’s visit to India more than a decade later that Diana left an impression on Gandhi.

In 1992, when Diana and Charles were visiting the Taj Mahal, Gandhi remembers how the British Princess was sitting alone on the bench, which Sonia calls the “love bench,” in front of the Taj Mahal. While Charles was forthcoming and amusing, Diana appeared morose, though “looking wonderful in a striking red and purple two-piece suit.” Gandhi apparently talked about Diana’s visit and what else she had seen.

Gandhi’s mother, who was visiting India at the time, was keen to meet the Princess. On Priyanka’s insistence that her “Nonna (grandmother)” be introduced, Sonia facilitated the meeting.

When Diana asked why Gandhi’s mother was so quiet, Priyanka immediately explained that she had been told not to speak because she only knew Italian. The British Princess burst out laughing before turning to the elderly woman greeting her in Italian, “Piacere, come stai?” (Pleased to meet you, how are you?).

Though Diana was using an informal form of address, she was warm and charming, even waving Gandhi’s mother goodbye with the greeting, “Ciao. Nonna!” (Goodbye grandmother!)

Recalling her final meeting with the Princess before the latter’s tragic demise in 1997, Gandhi shared how they met in London. Following an invitation for tea, the former Congress president encountered Diana at a hairdresser’s. Gandhi tried to pass her a handwritten note but accidentally wrote “Hye” instead of “Hi.” Despite the embarrassing spelling mistake, Diana recognized her and the two exchanged “a few words in hushed tone, not wanting to attract attention.”

Gandhi finally addressed the criticism Diana faced during her lifetime and writes, “She was spoilt and complaining; she had everything; why was she behaving as if she had been wronged? I must say I felt for her throughout, and still do.”

[Rh/HP]