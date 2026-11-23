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MONTHS AFTER PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi urged the people of India to curb their gold purchases during his address in Secunderabad, Telangana, on May 10, 2026, he has expressed satisfaction over the recent fall in gold prices. Speaking at the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on November 22, 2026, PM Modi recalled his request to the people, urging them not to purchase gold for at least a year in the national interest.
According to media reports, there has been a stark decrease in gold prices over the last week. Reports claimed that markets across Asia have witnessed a sudden downfall in prices, surprising many consumers. The sudden fall in gold prices is reportedly the first such decline since August 2025, following a rise in the value of the US dollar, inflationary pressures, higher bond yields, and other factors. Reports suggest that gold prices fell by more than 35% as of November 20, 2026, compared to their highest recorded levels, whereas silver prices declined by 66%.
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One of the most striking reasons behind the decline in gold prices is the strengthening of the US dollar, which could ultimately affect gold prices. Gold is traded in US dollars across the world. The rising value of the dollar could also affect demand for gold among consumers purchasing it using currencies other than the US dollar, leading to lower demand. According to Mint, expectations of higher interest rates from the US Federal Reserve could also contribute to a fall in gold prices, as investors may prefer investments that generate interest income, which gold does not.
According to some reports, a decline in technology stocks could also contribute to the fall in gold prices. Additionally, inflationary risks are affecting the future outlook for gold.
In his speech in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi addressed the fall in gold prices and recalled his request to the people of India back in May 2026. He had urged people to curb their gold purchases for at least a year in order to deal with the ongoing global crisis. PM Modi had also appealed to people to reduce foreign travel and vacations abroad to save foreign exchange at the time. On November 22, 2026, he claimed that gold prices had fallen after people took cognizance of his earlier request.
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“I'm happy that an ordinary person like me said it, and people bought less gold, and gold prices fell,” said PM Modi. He continued by saying that people were telling him that they had listened to him, which had saved them money. He told the people to mark his words, adding that times were changing. “People with skills will be valued more than those who go around with paper certificates, wearing suits and ties. Demand for those with skills, those with talent, will increase,” said PM Modi.
On November 22, 2026, the Chamber of Trade and Industry issued a public statement on X, thanking PM Modi. They credited him for warning people against buying gold, which reportedly helped save lakhs of small traders, jewellers, and investors from potential losses.
The letter read, “Prime Minister, you did not merely offer advice; you saved the wealth of lakhs of families. On behalf of CTI and the entire trading community, we express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to you.” According to reports, gold demand stood at 162 tonnes between July and September 2026, which was 29% lower than the figure recorded during the same period in 2025.
What is today’s gold rate?
According to official data from Muthoot Finance, the price of 1 gram of 22KT gold stood at ₹12,894.75 as of November 23, 2026. Meanwhile, the price of 1 gram of 24KT gold stood at ₹14,067.00.
Will the gold price rise?
According to the latest reports, gold prices witnessed a jump on November 23, 2026, after experiencing a major decline. The rise occurred because the US dollar temporarily stopped strengthening, making gold more attractive to buyers.
[Rh/VS/RS]
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