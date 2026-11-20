PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi has called out, what he described as, the insatiable greed of Indian corporations. On November 19, 2026, while addressing the gathering of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi said in his speech that his government reduced the corporate tax from 30% to 22% in the last 13 years, along with exemption of income tax on annual salaries up to ₹12 lakh.

After receiving a mild response from the corporate executives and other members of the industry sitting in the crowd, the Prime Minister bluntly remarked, “I know you won't applaud. I know it too well. Because you have such a big appetite, no matter how much you are given, your hunger won’t be satisfied.”

Although Modi shared his thoughts with a light laugh, he continued with more serious questions, “I have given income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh. But did you increase the salary of your employees? Have you increased the number of employees at your place? No. It is always: 'Modi ji, you do it; we will see what happens.' It will be the same.”

PM Modi’s speech, addressing industry leaders, came as FICCI marks 100 years of its establishment. He urged the corporate sector to do their part in the economy and not be overreliant on the government to drive the entire growth.