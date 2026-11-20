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PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi has called out, what he described as, the insatiable greed of Indian corporations. On November 19, 2026, while addressing the gathering of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi said in his speech that his government reduced the corporate tax from 30% to 22% in the last 13 years, along with exemption of income tax on annual salaries up to ₹12 lakh.
After receiving a mild response from the corporate executives and other members of the industry sitting in the crowd, the Prime Minister bluntly remarked, “I know you won't applaud. I know it too well. Because you have such a big appetite, no matter how much you are given, your hunger won’t be satisfied.”
Although Modi shared his thoughts with a light laugh, he continued with more serious questions, “I have given income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh. But did you increase the salary of your employees? Have you increased the number of employees at your place? No. It is always: 'Modi ji, you do it; we will see what happens.' It will be the same.”
PM Modi’s speech, addressing industry leaders, came as FICCI marks 100 years of its establishment. He urged the corporate sector to do their part in the economy and not be overreliant on the government to drive the entire growth.
Modi’s comments have once again brought the spotlight on the concerns raised by policymakers and economists. P Vaidyanathan Iyer, an expert on economic affairs, said in The Indian Express that the Prime Minister's message to corporates was particularly significant because the government had been urging companies to pay better salaries even before Modi raised the issue at the FICCI gathering.
Speaking about the remarks, Iyer pointed out that the corporate tax reduction announced in September 2019 had provided substantial relief to companies. However, the PM’s question was whether employees had benefited from the waivers in the form of better salaries and more employment opportunities.
In December 2024, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran had raised a similar concern while addressing corporate leaders at industry gatherings. He cautioned that inadequate income of employees could hurt consumer demand and eventually prove self-destructive for India Inc.
The stats also tell a similar story. According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, corporate profitability among Nifty 500 companies reached a 15-year high in FY24. While corporate profits grew 22.3%, employment increased by just 1.5%.
The Survey also highlighted that employee expenses among around 4,000 listed companies grew by 13% in FY24, compared with 17% in the previous financial year.
Iyer explained that the issue goes beyond employee compensations. When workers receive higher salaries, they will spend more on goods and services. This would increase demand in the market and create opportunities for companies to grow their production. The journalist argued that higher corporate profits and sales cannot be the indicators of long-term growth of the country. The benefits must reach the workers as well.
However, Iyer also pointed out that companies cannot simply be forced to increase salaries, as wage decisions depend on several business considerations as well.
Apart from questioning the corporate sector over salary hikes and job creation, Modi also pulled up Indian manufacturers for taking the country's domestic market for granted, failing to maintain the same quality standards for products sold within India and those exported overseas.
The Prime Minister said India's population of 140 crore should not become a comfort zone for manufacturers, who assume that whatever they produce will find buyers somewhere in the country.
He criticized the practice of selling products to Indian consumers by advertising them as "export quality," questioning why Indians should have to be convinced that a product is good simply because it meets standards expected in foreign markets.
“What do you think of the people of this country? Are they not entitled to quality products? Even today, you feel the need to tell them, 'This is export quality'. And the customer thinks, 'If it is for foreigners, then it must be good'. This mindset must change. My fellow countrymen deserve quality,” Modi said.
Modi urged manufacturers to stop taking Indian consumers for granted and invest in understanding the requirements of customers across different international markets. He said companies must improve their products, meet global standards and establish distribution networks to compete with international players.
Modi further asked industry leaders to take advantage of the free trade agreements signed by India with major economies, saying the deals had opened doors to international markets. He urged them to make 'India First' the foundation of their long-term investment decisions over the next 20 years.
[Rh/HP]
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