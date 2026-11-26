RELIGIOUS AND COMMUNAL FANATICISM has been a matter of great criticism, particularly among those who seek to uphold – what they claim to be – humanist, secular and progressive values. Simultaneously, the plight of the Atheists are also deeply criticized by those who believe or uphold a particular faith. And it is the dialectics of the two, that has determined the socio-cultural and political fabric of our being.

One such critical discussion took place between renowned Indian writer and public figure Javed Akhtar, and prominent biologist, zoologist and proponent of rationality and atheism, Richard Dawkins. The latter unequivocally criticized the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for professing, what he termed to be “scientifically illiterate nonsense” ideas.

See Also: Is the younger generation vulnerable to Islamism and “Wokeism” in the absence of faith? Here’s what Richard Dawkins believes is the alternative to religion

He stated the popularly quoted anecdote by Narendra Modi — and a bunch of other religious preachers — that “Lord Ganesha was the first instance of plastic surgery” being performed in ancient India, and expressed his grief over the proliferation of such irrational ideas in India.

It was an online webinar-cum-discussion session organized by the Centre for Inquiry — the abode of Richard Dawkins Foundation for Reason and Science, and also the presenter of the Richard Dawkins Award — on October 24, 2020, to felicitate Javed Akhtar as the awardee for 2020.

The discussions continued on for about an hour in some of the most critical themes in our lives — starting from political dispensations, to the overarching irrationality surrounding our lives, triumph of superstitions and myths, lacunas in religious reforms, the plight of atheism, literature and secular values.

What did Richard Dawkins say about Narendra Modi?

In the online webinar, Richard Dawkins took a sharp aim at Prime Minister Modi for professing “scientifically illiterate nonsense,” particularly in reference to one of his statements, where he claims the life of Lord Ganesha — one of the deities in Hindu religion — as the earliest instance of plastic surgery being performed.