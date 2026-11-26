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RELIGIOUS AND COMMUNAL FANATICISM has been a matter of great criticism, particularly among those who seek to uphold – what they claim to be – humanist, secular and progressive values. Simultaneously, the plight of the Atheists are also deeply criticized by those who believe or uphold a particular faith. And it is the dialectics of the two, that has determined the socio-cultural and political fabric of our being.
One such critical discussion took place between renowned Indian writer and public figure Javed Akhtar, and prominent biologist, zoologist and proponent of rationality and atheism, Richard Dawkins. The latter unequivocally criticized the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for professing, what he termed to be “scientifically illiterate nonsense” ideas.
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He stated the popularly quoted anecdote by Narendra Modi — and a bunch of other religious preachers — that “Lord Ganesha was the first instance of plastic surgery” being performed in ancient India, and expressed his grief over the proliferation of such irrational ideas in India.
It was an online webinar-cum-discussion session organized by the Centre for Inquiry — the abode of Richard Dawkins Foundation for Reason and Science, and also the presenter of the Richard Dawkins Award — on October 24, 2020, to felicitate Javed Akhtar as the awardee for 2020.
The discussions continued on for about an hour in some of the most critical themes in our lives — starting from political dispensations, to the overarching irrationality surrounding our lives, triumph of superstitions and myths, lacunas in religious reforms, the plight of atheism, literature and secular values.
In the online webinar, Richard Dawkins took a sharp aim at Prime Minister Modi for professing “scientifically illiterate nonsense,” particularly in reference to one of his statements, where he claims the life of Lord Ganesha — one of the deities in Hindu religion — as the earliest instance of plastic surgery being performed.
Lord Ganesha, as depicted in our religious scriptures, was the son of Parvati and Lord Shiva, who had the body of a human, and the head of an elephant. And the narrative of Ganesha being given the head of an elephant is often described as the reflection of the rich knowledge in the field of medicine and surgery in ancient India.
Dawkins works in the field of intersection of science and rationality, and seeks to champion secular and humanist values against the ideas of religion as the key force guiding our society.
He sought to bring this popularized narrative into the discussion, and stated that, “Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the second largest nation in the world, recently said the following, and I quote, ‘We worship Lord Ganesha. There must have been some plastic surgeon at that time who got an elephant’s head on the body of a human being, and began the practice of plastic surgery.’”
Taking this quote as the point of reference, Dawkins also expressed his grief about the “tragedy that has befallen on India” as the Indian citizenry chose an individual who professed such ideas, as their political leader or the head of the government.
“I am shocked that a successor of Nehru and Gandhi should spout such scientifically illiterate nonsense. How has this tragedy befallen India, that it has elected such a man as the prime minister?” said Richard Dawkins in the webinar session, prompting a response from Javed Akhtar.
Javed Akhtar’s response was what one would call the “words of a true atheist.” He began by establishing his disagreement with the statement espoused by Narendra Modi and the like, but immediately turned the wheel towards the larger picture into question. He stated that every religious individual, irrespective of their faith, believes in something as ‘unscientific’ as plastic surgery.
“I obviously don’t agree with this statement. But at the same time everybody who is religious to any degree believes in something, which is unscientific. So, let’s not focus on one,” said Javed Akhtar while responding to the question posed by Dawkins.
See Also: “Does God Exist?” Debate Session at Constitution Club Sees Javed Akhtar and Mufti Shamail Nadwi Clash Over Faith, Free Will, Science, Evil, and Human Suffering in a Rare Philosophical Face-Off
Responding to Akhtar’s statement, Dawkins acknowledged the common thread behind every religion; that is establishing their supremacy. Speaking about the Indian example he just cited, Dawkins concluded by saying that, “ It seemed to me to be another example of the attempt to hijack science…And actually to say that Indian medicine was already grafting heads on to bodies because of Lord Ganesha .”
Richard Dawkins is a British evolutionary biologist, and an outspoken proponent of Darwinism, atheism and secular humanism against the ideas of religion.
His work spans the field of scientific research on human lives, philosophy, society and hence, in politics. His first book, ‘The Selfish Gene,’ brought a major wave across the world, and brought the discussion to ‘central role of genes’ in human evolution.
He was born in Kenya, and spent his childhood in Malawi and Kenya. His father worked in the British Colonial administration in the Kenyan region. They returned back to England in 1949, and his father became a farmer. In England, Dawkins entered Balliol College, Oxford, and earned his doctorate at the same institution.
He went on to teach at the University of California, Berkeley in 1967, and returned to Oxford in 1970.
His work in the field of professing science, rationality and values of secular humanism is renowned across the world. He is also part of the Richard Dawkins Award initiative, presented by the Center for Inquiry — an award given to distinguished individuals from the worlds of science, scholarship, education, or entertainment, who publicly proclaims the values of secularism, rationalism and scientific truth.
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