Dawkins, on the other hand, rejected the suggestion that religion was necessary for morality. Responding to the claim that atheism doesn’t offer any alternative, he said, “We have secular humanism, we have rationality, we have moral philosophy.”

He went on to argue that modern moral philosophy was, in fact, the basis on which people judged religious teachings themselves. “Moral philosophy is how we decide which bits of Christianity we like, and which bits we don't, which bits of the Bible we take as being moral and which ones we don't,” Dawkins said.

The evolutionary biologist believes that radical ideas exist in all religions and those who blindly follow scriptures as the only true way of living can fall prey to cult-like beliefs. That is why he rejects all religion as an atheist.

According to him, people now have the capability to selectively accept certain religious teachings because they assess them through the lens of modern, secular morality. He cited feminism and other values as examples, arguing that these had emerged “in spite of Christianity, in spite of all religions.”

Ali, however, insisted that simply pointing to secular humanism was not enough. An equal movement or organization needs to actively engage with the young generation and offer them moral guidance, which was missing among the atheist circles. According to her, a generation was growing up without a moral framework without an alternative to fill the gaps.

Dawkins responded that if secular humanism was not reaching people, its advocates needed to work harder. However, he rejected that morality should be tied to religion, saying, “What we don't need is to saddle our morality with a lot of supernatural nonsense.”

The epidemic of moral crisis

The disagreement grew when Ali argued that universities and schools had failed to fill the morality void. The so-called neutral grounds for discussion were becoming grounds for vulnerable children exposed to radical ideologies. Pointing to protests and the growing influence of Islamist ideas on Western university campuses, she said the developments exposed a serious failure. “I am saying that we are having a very, very serious moral crisis,” she said.

The Dutch-American writer also made a striking admission about her own past. As a former atheist, she regretted having equated Christianity with Islam and describing all religions as equally damaging, the way Dawkins continues to do. She added that she was contributing to the moral vacuum, which eventually consumed her and affected her own mental health, leading to her conversion to christianity.

Dawkins, in response, clarified that he had never set out to establish a replacement for religion. When asked whether secular humanism had failed to take the place of religion, he said he had not been particularly optimistic about the emergence of an enlightened humanist society. “I was just interested in the truth,” he said.