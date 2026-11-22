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A DEBATE over the faith, religion and rise of Islamism took an interesting turn when a former atheist-turned-christian shared her unique journey from Islam to atheism and, eventually, Christianity.
In a public discussion organized by UnHerd, the video of which was posted on June 3, 2024, Ayaan Hirsi Ali — Dutch-American writer and activist — shared her struggles as a non-believer, facing a crisis of faith and moral guidance, before she finally took refuge in religion again. Experiencing this unique journey, she posed the question to her fellow atheists about what could be the guide and inculcate morality in the younger generation.
Richard Dawkins — evolutionary biologist and one of the most prominent and outspoken atheists — tried to tackle this question in the UnHerd discussion. According to him, the answer is secular humanism, rationality and moral philosophy. He argued that people do not need religious beliefs or supernatural explanations to distinguish between right and wrong.
However, Ali warned that a generation growing up without a religious or moral framework was increasingly vulnerable to other ideologies like radicalism — particularly pointing to Islamism. When the two came face to face for the debate the question was not just whether Ali believed in God, but also whether religion still had a role to play in shaping society.
The central disagreement emerged when Ali argued that the decline of Christianity in Western societies had left a moral vacuum. According to her, the void is now being filled by what she described as Islamism — political ideology based on radical religious beliefs — and “wokeism” — progressive ideology that has become too radical, as per Ali. She questioned whether the younger generation had been adequately equipped to deal with these ideologies after being encouraged to reject religious teachings. To her, Christianity offered a moral framework that was being discarded without a convincing alternative being put in its place.
Dawkins, on the other hand, rejected the suggestion that religion was necessary for morality. Responding to the claim that atheism doesn’t offer any alternative, he said, “We have secular humanism, we have rationality, we have moral philosophy.”
He went on to argue that modern moral philosophy was, in fact, the basis on which people judged religious teachings themselves. “Moral philosophy is how we decide which bits of Christianity we like, and which bits we don't, which bits of the Bible we take as being moral and which ones we don't,” Dawkins said.
The evolutionary biologist believes that radical ideas exist in all religions and those who blindly follow scriptures as the only true way of living can fall prey to cult-like beliefs. That is why he rejects all religion as an atheist.
According to him, people now have the capability to selectively accept certain religious teachings because they assess them through the lens of modern, secular morality. He cited feminism and other values as examples, arguing that these had emerged “in spite of Christianity, in spite of all religions.”
Ali, however, insisted that simply pointing to secular humanism was not enough. An equal movement or organization needs to actively engage with the young generation and offer them moral guidance, which was missing among the atheist circles. According to her, a generation was growing up without a moral framework without an alternative to fill the gaps.
Dawkins responded that if secular humanism was not reaching people, its advocates needed to work harder. However, he rejected that morality should be tied to religion, saying, “What we don't need is to saddle our morality with a lot of supernatural nonsense.”
The disagreement grew when Ali argued that universities and schools had failed to fill the morality void. The so-called neutral grounds for discussion were becoming grounds for vulnerable children exposed to radical ideologies. Pointing to protests and the growing influence of Islamist ideas on Western university campuses, she said the developments exposed a serious failure. “I am saying that we are having a very, very serious moral crisis,” she said.
The Dutch-American writer also made a striking admission about her own past. As a former atheist, she regretted having equated Christianity with Islam and describing all religions as equally damaging, the way Dawkins continues to do. She added that she was contributing to the moral vacuum, which eventually consumed her and affected her own mental health, leading to her conversion to christianity.
Dawkins, in response, clarified that he had never set out to establish a replacement for religion. When asked whether secular humanism had failed to take the place of religion, he said he had not been particularly optimistic about the emergence of an enlightened humanist society. “I was just interested in the truth,” he said.
The atheist activist added that he believed all religions were false, while he was just interested in what is scientifically true. He also rejected the idea that humanists needed to establish a “church of humanism” to compete with religious institutions.
The debate also saw Dawkins and Ali agree on some of their strongest criticisms of Islam, although they disagreed over how Christianity should be viewed in comparison. Throughout the discussion, Dawkins had described Islam as a “nasty religion.” When asked what he meant by it, he clarified that he was referring to religious ideas and not particularly the individuals who follow the religion. He specifically cited the death penalty imposed for apostasy — the act of leaving one's religion. “What kind of religion is it that has to penalize people who leave it by killing them? That is a revolting idea,” he said.
As a former muslim, Ali went further, describing Islamism as a radical political ideology that exploited Western freedoms to expand its influence. “We have allowed a cult of power, Islamism, a political totalitarian ideology, to seed itself here, deepen and broaden and grow. We have nothing in return to say,” she said.
However, Dawkins and Ali did not agree on the distinction between Christianity and Islam.
Dawkins argued that the Abrahamic religions shared several features, including belief in hell and a dictatorial God. He said Christianity had moved on largely because most Christians no longer took its scriptures literally, whereas Islam continued to be taken seriously by its followers. “The problem with Islam is that it's 700 years out of date, and Christianity has moved on,” he said.
Ali strongly objected to the comparison. She argued that the Bible and Quran were fundamentally different, pointing to the central figures dictating the teachings of holy books — Jesus and Muhammad. She believes the teachings and stories of the New Testament could not be equated with those taught in Islam
According to Ali, fear and obligations defined her upbringing as a Muslim, while Christianity offered a message of love, redemption and renewal. Despite their differences, the two agreed that radical Islam and the threat of religious extremism needed to be countered, though their methods may differ.
[OG/HP]
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