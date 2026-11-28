DELIMITATION BILL has been the hornet’s nest in Indian politics ever since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sought to pass it in the Parliament and implement it across the country. Opposition to the Delimitation bill had majorly come from the states in the southern part of the country, who have maintained a relatively balanced increase in their population, alongside the opposition INDIA bloc — who argue that states with a larger increase in population would have a higher share of voices or seats in the parliament, thereby creating an imbalance in the house.

On November 26, 2026, the Union government announced a four-day special session of the parliament to be convened on November 30, 2026, and would continue till December 3, 2026. The special session of the Lok Sabha would be on November 30 and December 1, 2026, followed by the Rajya Sabha on December 2, and December 3, 2026, respectively.

See Also: 4 times in history when Parliament session were skipped; When is Winter sessions 2026 set to begin?

There was immense speculation on why a special session was announced in place of the scheduled Winter Session. Furthermore, it is startling to note that the previous session of the Parliament, i.e. the Monsoon session 2026 was not prorogued, and adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026.

In this background, it was likely that the proposed Delimitation bill by the BJP-led NDA would be placed in the Parliament. Earlier, in April 2026, the Constitutional Amendment Bill failed to garner support of two-thirds, and could not cross the mark of 360 votes.

As per the constitutional provisions, a Constitutional Amendment Bill requires a two-thirds majority among the members present and voting to be passed. In April, the tabled bill was not passed, and of the 528 members present and voting, 230 voted against it, and the support came from 298 MPs.

Amid these high-end developments concerning our constitutional framework, the Union Cabinet sought to put an end to the speculations, and yesterday, on November 27, 2026, passed the proposals of the Delimitation bill to be tabled in the Parliament, in the special session.



What does the draft Delimitation bill propose?

The draft constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes the delimitation of constituencies based on the latest Census. As a result, all states would witness a 50% increase in its number of Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly seats.