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DELIMITATION BILL has been the hornet’s nest in Indian politics ever since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sought to pass it in the Parliament and implement it across the country. Opposition to the Delimitation bill had majorly come from the states in the southern part of the country, who have maintained a relatively balanced increase in their population, alongside the opposition INDIA bloc — who argue that states with a larger increase in population would have a higher share of voices or seats in the parliament, thereby creating an imbalance in the house.
On November 26, 2026, the Union government announced a four-day special session of the parliament to be convened on November 30, 2026, and would continue till December 3, 2026. The special session of the Lok Sabha would be on November 30 and December 1, 2026, followed by the Rajya Sabha on December 2, and December 3, 2026, respectively.
See Also: 4 times in history when Parliament session were skipped; When is Winter sessions 2026 set to begin?
There was immense speculation on why a special session was announced in place of the scheduled Winter Session. Furthermore, it is startling to note that the previous session of the Parliament, i.e. the Monsoon session 2026 was not prorogued, and adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026.
In this background, it was likely that the proposed Delimitation bill by the BJP-led NDA would be placed in the Parliament. Earlier, in April 2026, the Constitutional Amendment Bill failed to garner support of two-thirds, and could not cross the mark of 360 votes.
As per the constitutional provisions, a Constitutional Amendment Bill requires a two-thirds majority among the members present and voting to be passed. In April, the tabled bill was not passed, and of the 528 members present and voting, 230 voted against it, and the support came from 298 MPs.
Amid these high-end developments concerning our constitutional framework, the Union Cabinet sought to put an end to the speculations, and yesterday, on November 27, 2026, passed the proposals of the Delimitation bill to be tabled in the Parliament, in the special session.
The draft constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes the delimitation of constituencies based on the latest Census. As a result, all states would witness a 50% increase in its number of Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly seats.
The draft bill proposed the redrawing of constituencies according to the latest Census figures, and frozen till 2051. It seeks to expand the total strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850. Subsequently, a provision of the constitution would also be changed — the article 81 of the Constitution. The total number of members from the states would be raised from 530 to 815, and for the Union Territories, from 20 to 35 respectively, under Article 81 of the Indian Constitution.
Simultaneously, the composition of the state assemblies would also change from 500 to the proposed number of 650.
The BJP have been advocating for the Delimitation bill as a mechanism that would increase the number of women in the house and legislative assemblies. They also argued time and then, that the opposition to the bill is a reflection of the unease among the opposition parties to ensure an increased reservation of seats for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.
The Delimitation bill, in its latest form, has foregrounded the implementation of 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies as one of its primary objectives. It states that the amendment to the constitution for re-drawing the boundaries of constituencies and re-allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies are inherently linked to the reservation of seats for women.
See Also: PM Narendra Modi Backs Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills in Parliament, Assures No Discrimination will Happen
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah explained their argument for the delimitation bill, stating that increasing the seats would help to account for a one-third seats to be reserved for women, so that there is no change in the existing two-thirds strength which were majorly occupied by male representatives. In simple terms, the proponents of the bill claim that increasing the seats by 50% is an essential mechanism to materialize the long-held demand of one-third women reservation.
A lot has changed since the bill was tabled in April 2026. The elections in West Bengal and the formation of multiple factions from the TMC have added a vantage point for the NDA.
Earlier, the allies in the INDIA bloc had collectively denounced the bill. But political equations have changed, particularly in the Southern part of India — the region which showcased a massive opposition to the bill.
Congress’ support to the newly formed TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu became a thorn in DMK’s close link to the INDIA bloc. The fissure was tangible and could be witnessed during the INDIA bloc rallies held in the National Capital against the irregularities of the Election Commission and its Chief, Gyanesh Kumar.
In October 2026, DMK publicly stated that the party was forced to leave the INDIA bloc, as the Congress Party “betrayed” the former for gaining power.
The current strength of the Lok Sabha stands at 539, which places the two-third majority at 360 votes. Now, the NDA has the support of 293 MPs, who are part of their alliance.
20 TMC rebel MPs moved to form the Nationalist Citizens’ Party of India (NCPI) and six Shiv Sena MPs joined the Eknath Shinde faction — both of whom are reportedly supporting the NDA. Subsequently, with Akali Dal rejoining the alliance, and YSR Congress stating its support for the Delimitation bill, the numbers game have changed since the last time.
DMK president also clarified that there is no change in the stance of his party on the question of delimitation, and they stand firmly on their two demands, reported The Hindu. The two demands are mainly that the existing seat share of Tamil Nadu should not be reduced, and the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states should be frozen for 25 years more.
Senior NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule also said to the press on November 26, that it was not a good move to have opposed the law before the draft bill was made public.
Therefore, if we track the direction of winds this time, it would not be surprising to witness the DMK and NCP (SP) voting in favour of the bill.
[OG/AR]
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