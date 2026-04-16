M. K. Stalin Calls on Tamizharkal to Hoist Black Flags to Protest the Delimitation Bill, Says “Tamil Nadu Will Not Watch and Remain Quiet”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is among the leaders who has strongly criticised the Centre’s delimitation bill, calling it a strategic move that could reduce the influence of southern states, which have recorded lower population growth compared to northern states.

The delimitation bill will also enable 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies based on updated population data.

In a video shared on the social media profile of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin accused the saffron party of taking away the political strength of southern states under the guise of a delimitation bill.

He said, “If this happens, Tamil Nadu will not remain quiet and watch. I have said that every family will come to the streets and protest.”

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M. K. Stalin called the bill unjust and argued that it would create a situation where the representation of southern states is no longer needed. He added, “This is what we call a massive injustice. Is this a punishment for southern states?”

The Chief Minister had earlier addressed the issue at a meeting with Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidates in Dharmapuri. He spoke about a time when hunger and poverty affected the state’s growth, noting that “policies were framed to reduce the birth rate and bring the population under control.”

He further said that the state is now being penalised through this exercise. “If this revision is made, states like Tamil Nadu will lose their voice. People in South Indian states would be reduced to second-class citizens, and we are ready to fight the Centre on this,” Stalin said.

He urged the people of Tamil Nadu to protest against the delimitation exercise, which he had earlier referred to as a “black law,” and asked them to hoist black flags in every household and public place.

The Lok Sabha currently has 543 seats, and a new bill proposes to increase it to 850—815 for the states and 35 for the Union Territories. The distribution of Lok Sabha seats is based on the 1971 Census, and delimitation was previously frozen to avoid penalising states that successfully controlled population growth. The Centre now plans to redraw constituencies based on the 2011 Census data.

[VS]

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