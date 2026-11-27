THE PARLIAMENT is set to reconvene on Monday, November 30, 2026, for a special session of both houses. Although the government has not officially confirmed its agenda for the session, it is expected to table the delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill once again.

In a major development, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 27, 2026, reportedly approved a revised Constitutional Amendment bill linked to delimitation and women’s reservation. According to media reports, the new bill proposes a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states. Secondly, it proposes to retain the existing proportion of representation in the house until 2051.

The Cabinet’s meeting comes a day after the speakers of both the houses approved a special sitting of the Parliament for “essential government business.” The revision of the Constitutional Amendment Bill comes after it failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the 2026 Monsoon session.

The opposition has slammed the government's move to delay the winter session, asking why a normal session is not scheduled instead of the special reconvening of the houses. The Monsoon session of the Parliament still remains unprorogued after it was adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026, allowing the government to request the reconvening of the members for a special session.