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THE PARLIAMENT is set to reconvene on Monday, November 30, 2026, for a special session of both houses. Although the government has not officially confirmed its agenda for the session, it is expected to table the delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill once again.
In a major development, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 27, 2026, reportedly approved a revised Constitutional Amendment bill linked to delimitation and women’s reservation. According to media reports, the new bill proposes a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states. Secondly, it proposes to retain the existing proportion of representation in the house until 2051.
The Cabinet’s meeting comes a day after the speakers of both the houses approved a special sitting of the Parliament for “essential government business.” The revision of the Constitutional Amendment Bill comes after it failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the 2026 Monsoon session.
The opposition has slammed the government's move to delay the winter session, asking why a normal session is not scheduled instead of the special reconvening of the houses. The Monsoon session of the Parliament still remains unprorogued after it was adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026, allowing the government to request the reconvening of the members for a special session.
The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of Opposition floor leaders on Saturday, November 28, 2026, to formulate a joint strategy against the proposed delimitation exercise. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11.30 am at Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, in New Delhi.
Apart from the official INDIA bloc parties, Kharge has also extended invitations to former allies and other opposition parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), as per media sources.
The DMK has been among the most vocal critics of the proposed delimitation exercise. On Friday, November 27, the party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reiterated that the state's existing 7.18% share of seats in the Lok Sabha should not be reduced under any circumstances. He had also demanded that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states, determined on the basis of the 1971 Census and subsequently frozen, should remain unchanged for another 25 years.
Both of these concerns are reportedly addressed in the revised bill approved by the Cabinet. However, the bill is still not officially listed to be tabled in the House yet.
The Congress has also accused the Centre of using women's reservation as a pretext to push through delimitation. The opposition leaders maintain that they support the 33% reservation, but it should be linked with the proposal seeking an increase in parliamentary seats. The Congress has asked INDIA bloc MPs in both Houses to remain present during the special sitting on November 28.
The special sitting of Parliament will begin on November 30, 2026, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to reconvene on Monday. The Rajya Sabha will meet from December 2. The sittings of both Houses are scheduled to conclude on December 3, subject to government business.
Notably, the special sitting is technically an extension of the Monsoon Session as the President Draupadi Murmu never prorogued it. The revised delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill will require a two-thirds majority of members present and voting in both Houses of Parliament to pass it as legislation. With the Cabinet clearing the revised proposal and the opposition preparing to challenge the move, the upcoming special sitting is expected to see another political confrontation between the two sides.
[Rh/HP]
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