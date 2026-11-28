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ON NOVEMBER 26, 2026, the Union government announced a four-day special session of the parliament to be convened on November 30, 2026, and would continue till December 3, 2026. The special session of the Lok Sabha would be on November 30 and December 1, 2026, followed by the Rajya Sabha on December 2, and December 3, 2026, respectively.
A. DELIMITATION BASED ON LATEST CENSUS
The draft constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes the delimitation of constituencies based on the latest Census.
All states would witness a 50% increase in its number of Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly seats. This would expand the total strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats.
See Also: Uniform 50% increase in seats, representation freeze till 2051: Cabinet approves revised delimitation bill ahead of Parliament special session
The process of Delimitation is a basic mechanism in Indian politics, wherein the boundaries of constituencies of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies are done. There is a constitutional body, named the Delimitation Commission, which is entitled with the responsibility of redrawing the boundaries based on the demographic data captured by the last census.
B. REDRAWING CONSTITUENCIES AND FREEZING IT TILL 2051
The draft bill proposes the redrawing of constituencies according to the latest Census figures, and would be frozen till 2051.
Simply put, the number of constituencies increased or redrawn would stay till 2051.
The bill seeks to expand the total strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850. Subsequently, a provision of the constitution would also be changed — the article 81 of the Constitution.
The total number of members from the states would be raised from 530 to 815, and for the Union Territories, from 20 to 35 respectively, under Article 81 of the Indian Constitution.
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Simultaneously, the composition of the state assemblies would also change from 500 to the proposed number of 650.
C. WOMEN'S RESERVATION
The BJP have also been advocating for the Delimitation bill as a mechanism that would increase the number of women in the house and legislative assemblies.
The Delimitation bill, in its latest form, has foregrounded the implementation of 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies as one of its primary objectives. It states that the amendment to the constitution for re-drawing the boundaries of constituencies and re-allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies are inherently linked to the reservation of seats for women.
This means that there would be a 33% reservation of seats in the Parliament and the state assemblies for women, if the proposal to increase the number of seats is passed. As a result, the bill claims, since the representation in the house is pre-dominantly male, there would be no distortion to the existing schema of things, while a 33% reservation for women would be secured.
In simple terms, the proponents of the bill claim that increasing the seats by 50% is an essential mechanism to materialize the long-held demand of one-third women reservation.
[OG/AR/RS]
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