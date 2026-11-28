The draft bill proposes the redrawing of constituencies according to the latest Census figures, and would be frozen till 2051.

Simply put, the number of constituencies increased or redrawn would stay till 2051.

The bill seeks to expand the total strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850. Subsequently, a provision of the constitution would also be changed — the article 81 of the Constitution.

The total number of members from the states would be raised from 530 to 815, and for the Union Territories, from 20 to 35 respectively, under Article 81 of the Indian Constitution.

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Simultaneously, the composition of the state assemblies would also change from 500 to the proposed number of 650.