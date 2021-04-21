Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Indian Artist Madhuri Srikanth To Exhibit Her Work In Milan
Lead StoryWorld

Indian Artist Madhuri Srikanth To Exhibit Her Work In Milan

Madhuri, a self-taught painter from Nalgonda, claims that canvas is her medium for expressing her dreams

0
Madhuri
Madhuri Srikanth. IANS

Madhuri Srikanth, an Indian-origin artist with roots in Telangana, has received a special invite to showcase her works at ‘Romantica’, an international art exhibition, to be held in Italy’s Milan between April 23 and May 2.

Madhuri is the lone Indian artist to be invited to showcase her works at the exhibition organized by M.A.D.S., a contemporary art gallery, located in one of the main Milan districts.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

A resident of Cary town in North Carolina (USA), Madhuri has been invited to showcase three of her works at the exhibition. These include “Benevolent Buddha” (Acrylic painting on a clay board), “Golden Geisha” (Tanjore painting with .22 carat gold, semi-precious stones accompanying with poster colors on wooden panel) and “Shadow Sway” (Tanjore painting with .22 carat gold, semi-precious stones, and Swarovski crystals accompanying with poster colors on wooden panel).

Madhuri
Madhuri began dealing with colors at a young age, having been inspired by her mother’s Rangoli. IANS

The three works have a sale price of $2,000 each.

“I consider this has a great opportunity for me to showcase the traditions and culture of India on an international platform. This festival opens doors to possibilities of showcasing art in a different light, with colors becoming the messengers of thought and memory. By setting an example, I would also like to encourage more girls of Indian origin born or living in the US to make painting their manner of expression,” said Madhuri on getting this invitation.

ALSO READ: Illustrating Social Narratives

Born in Nalgonda, Madhuri is a self-taught painter and believes canvas is her medium to express her dreams. Inspired by her mother’s Rangoli as a kid, Madhuri started dealing with colors from a young age. The innate talent in Madhuri was recognized during her days in school when she received accolades at the national level, and ever since there has been no looking back.

A mother of two, and Vice President, at the prestigious Truist Bank (USA), Madhuri has developed strong command over various forms of paintings, without any formal training. From color portraits to murals, from sand art to Tanjore paintings, Madhuri has done some exceptionally great works in at least six forms of paintings. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleIllustrating Social Narratives
Next articleTirthgam-Pavangam Scheme: Promoting Unity, Social Harmony In Gujarat

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

A Vaccine To Prevent Opioid Addiction Underway

NewsGram Desk - 0
The time spent alone and in isolation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in opioid overdoses. Now scientists are planning for...
Read more
Education

54% Of Indian Students Comfortable With Online Learning

NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 54 percent of students in India now feel comfortable with the online learning model, according to a survey by Brainly, an online learning...
Read more
Lead Story

Get Your Home Ready For A Summer Stay Cation With These Budget Ideas

NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that we're halfway through April, the temperature is gradually starting to rise. Soon, we'll all be seeking asylum from the scorching heat, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Vaccine To Prevent Opioid Addiction Underway

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The time spent alone and in isolation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in opioid overdoses. Now scientists are planning for...
Read more

54% Of Indian Students Comfortable With Online Learning

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 54 percent of students in India now feel comfortable with the online learning model, according to a survey by Brainly, an online learning...
Read more

Get Your Home Ready For A Summer Stay Cation With These Budget Ideas

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that we're halfway through April, the temperature is gradually starting to rise. Soon, we'll all be seeking asylum from the scorching heat, and...
Read more

Useful Skincare Tips For Summer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Your skin starts to show signs like clogged pores, acne, tan, and greasiness in summer. We can't blame it on the sun, but we...
Read more

A Whale Chorus Shows How Climate Change Could Affect Migration

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Eerie wails, explosive trumpets, and ghostly moans. The sounds from the underwater recorders had a story to tell, even without a single intelligible word:...
Read more

4 Essential Products To Have At Home During Covid-19 Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The rise of the second wave of Covid-19 has begun. It's imperative to take some major precautions and stay safe and eat healthily. Wonderchef...
Read more

IIIT-H Creates An Exclusive E-Bike Charging Solution

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) have designed a unique charging solution for e-scooters. Dr. Aftab Hussain, who heads the Processes,...
Read more

Here’s How Modernization Is Destroying Sri Krishna Land

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The construction frenzy being witnessed all over the Braj Mandal (Sri Krishna-Radha Land) that annually draws millions of devout 'bhakts' and pilgrims, is destroying...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada