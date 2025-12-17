US Immigration Detains Indian-Origin Woman During Green Card Biometric Appointment

Babblejit “Bubbly” Kaur was detained by ICE on December 1, 2025
She was attending a biometric appointment for the final stage of her green card application
Her family described the detention as traumatic and said they were initially unaware of her whereabouts
A 60-year-old Indian-origin woman, Babblejit “Bubbly” Kaur, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on December 1, 2025. She was attending a biometric appointment linked to the final stage of her pending green card application, according to her family.
Kaur, who has lived in the United States since 1994, was taken into custody after being called into a room at the ICE office, where several federal agents informed her that she was under arrest. Her daughter Joti said that although Kaur was allowed a brief phone call with her attorney, she was still detained. For several hours, the family was not informed of her whereabouts, leading to growing concern before they later learned she had been transferred overnight to Adelanto, a former federal prison now operating as an ICE detention centre.
According to reports by Long Beach Watchdog, Kaur has an approved green card petition filed by her elder daughter, a US citizen, and her husband, who also holds a green card. Her family said she has no criminal record.
Joti described her mother’s detention as traumatic, stating that Kaur was terrified and placed in a van with restraints. The family said she is currently being held in a large dormitory-style facility at Adelanto with dozens of other detainees, where lights remain on overnight and noise makes sleep difficult.
Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia, who represents Long Beach, has called for Kaur’s release. Condemning what he described as inhumane treatment of long-term residents with strong community ties, Garcia said, “These horrific actions continue to terrorise hardworking and good people who are trying to make our community a better place.” His office said it is in contact with federal authorities as the family prepares additional legal filings that could allow Kaur to be released on bond while her case proceeds.
After migrating to the US, Kaur and her family initially settled in Laguna Beach before moving to Long Beach, where they became part of the Belmont Shore community. For more than two decades, Kaur and her husband ran Natraj Cuisine of India and Nepal, a well-known local restaurant. She also worked for nearly 25 years at a Belmont Shore Rite Aid, which closed earlier this year.
Kaur and her husband have three children. Joti has legal status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme, while her elder brother and sister are US citizens. The family continues to await further updates on Kaur’s legal status and possible release.
Suggested Reading: