US Immigration Detains Indian-Origin Woman During Green Card Biometric Appointment

According to reports by Long Beach Watchdog, Kaur has an approved green card petition filed by her elder daughter, a US citizen, and her husband, who also holds a green card. Her family said she has no criminal record.

Joti described her mother’s detention as traumatic, stating that Kaur was terrified and placed in a van with restraints. The family said she is currently being held in a large dormitory-style facility at Adelanto with dozens of other detainees, where lights remain on overnight and noise makes sleep difficult.

Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia, who represents Long Beach, has called for Kaur’s release. Condemning what he described as inhumane treatment of long-term residents with strong community ties, Garcia said, “These horrific actions continue to terrorise hardworking and good people who are trying to make our community a better place.” His office said it is in contact with federal authorities as the family prepares additional legal filings that could allow Kaur to be released on bond while her case proceeds.