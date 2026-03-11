A Pioneering Son of Indian Indentured Labourers: Historian Dr. Maurits Hassankhan of Suriname

Dr. Shuchi Gupta said: “I appreciate Dr. Hassankhan and his initiative in exploring his ancestral roots. I have introduced the film Who Am I? which features Dr. Hassankhan’s search for his ancestral roots in India.”

Dr. Goolam Vahed said: “I admire Dr. Hassankhan and I regard him as both a friend and a colleague. Dr. Hassankhan has earned my respect as a role model due to his accomplishments.”

Rita Tjien Fooh said: “Dr. Hassankhan is my mentor, I have known him for 38 years, first as a student, then as a researcher, later as a minister, and now as a colleague. I would like to briefly highlight his work in Suriname, especially his research on Indian indentured labour and related topics. His research is very important and impactful, and he expects excellence in his work and from everyone working with him”

Dr. Maurits Hassankhan said: “Thanks to all the speakers, and especially to Rita Tjien Fooh for her contribution. Our relation is very long, and I am very proud of her. My career as a historian started as a curriculum developer. I was a teacher from the beginning, and when we started teaching, our schoolbooks were written by Dutch people. It is important that we write our own history textbooks. I came back to Suriname after doing my academic studies, and that was in 1975, the year of Independence, so it was the right moment to start rewriting history schoolbooks. But when we were reading the existing history schoolbooks, I discovered that there was less attention to indentured labour. History is compulsory in the basic schools and also the junior secondary schools. But there was not much attention on indentured labour and migration, and we decided to establish a section to research that. So, in the 1980s, after 13 years of working in the field of curriculum development, I started with this.