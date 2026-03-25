Past Life Regression Hypnosis and Therapy – PART 1

By Dr. Kumar Mahabir & Shalima Mohammed, MBP
Past life regression is a topic that sits at the intersection of culture, spirituality, psychology and identity especially for those of us from the global Indian diaspora. For many people of Indian heritage, the idea of rebirth is not abstract or unfamiliar. It is woven into the philosophical and spiritual fabric of traditions such as Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. Concepts like karma and samsara, the cycle of birth, death and rebirth, have shaped how generations have understood suffering, relationships, destiny and personal growth.
The discussion was about why in the 21st century, people living in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Southeast Asia and beyond, continue to be drawn to the idea of exploring past lives. For some, past life regression offers a framework for understanding recurring patterns in relationships, unexplained fears, or deep affinities that seem to transcend biography. For others, especially those raised outside India, it may represent a way of reconnecting with ancestral heritage. At the same time, this is a topic that invites thoughtful questioning.
How do we distinguish cultural belief from therapeutic metaphor? What role does science play in evaluating these claims? Are past life narratives expressions of memory, imagination, symbolism or something more? And what does it mean for diaspora communities negotiating identity across cultures to engage with such ideas today? Our goal in the programme was not to persuade but to explore. We aimed to examine past life regression from multiple perspectives: spiritual, psychological, sociological and critical, while honouring the diversity of beliefs represented in the forum.
The following are excerpts from an Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre (ICC) Thought Leaders’ Forum (15/03/2026). The Zoom program was chaired by Shalima Mohammed and moderated by Ashley Sinanan, both from Trinidad. There were (4) speakers in the program. The topic was “Past Life Regression Hypnosis and Therapy.” Part 2 of the program will be held on Sunday March 22, 2026.
Tulin Etyemez Schimberg (Turkey) said:
“Regression therapy explores the layers of consciousness within the psyche to identify the root causes of emotional and psychological problems. Many issues originate from experiences in this lifetime, especially during prenatal development, birth and early childhood. During childhood, the mind absorbs experiences like a sponge, while family, culture and social environments shape beliefs and behaviours. Regression therapy may also examine deeper influences such as ancestral patterns, past-life memories, and the collective unconscious, a concept described by Carl Jung. By accessing these deeper memories, individuals can understand unresolved trauma, integrate fragmented emotions, and develop greater awareness, healing, and personal growth.”
Steve Burgess (UK) said:
“In my presentation, I share my experience as a regression therapist over the past 32–33 years. The regression model I use is based on the idea that many human problems come from unresolved emotions and feelings caused by past traumas. These traumas can originate from three main areas: experiences in our present lifetime, past lives, and inherited trauma from our ancestors. Regression therapy works as a cause-and-effect process. When a client comes with issues such as anxiety, depression, phobias, addictions, or relationship problems, these are viewed as effects of earlier emotional events. The goal is to guide the client into a relaxed state so the subconscious mind can reveal where these emotional causes began. By revisiting and releasing these stored emotions such as anger, fear, sadness, anxiety or guilt, clients can resolve the underlying trauma.”
Lorna Wilson (UK) said:
“I see past lives not only as historical events but also as parallel experiences across different timelines and dimensions. From a soul perspective, we are part of a larger collective known as the oversoul which holds the experiences of many lifetimes. Each lifetime is like a ray from the sun, contributing to the wisdom of the whole soul. Through subconscious exploration, people can access memories or experiences that help explain present-day challenges. These may connect to events in childhood, experiences in the womb, or other lifetimes that shaped beliefs and emotional patterns. The body limits us to linear time, but deeper states of consciousness - such as meditation, dreaming, or near-death experiences - allow access to a timeless space where these soul experiences can be explored, understood, and integrated.”
Prof. Shardhanand Singh (Netherlands/ Suriname) said:
“Hypnosis and regression help explore life as a circular, not linear, process, spanning past, present, and future lives. Understanding past-life phenomena requires acknowledging the spiritual body, beyond the physical and mental. Experiences, knowledge and karma from prior lives can influence the current life, shaping beliefs, behaviours and emotional patterns. Cases like Shanti Devi illustrate how memories from previous lives may emerge in childhood. Regression accesses these layers, allowing individuals to integrate fragmented experiences, release unresolved emotions and gain insights that support personal healing, spiritual growth and a deeper understanding of the soul’s journey.”
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