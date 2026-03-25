Past Life Regression Hypnosis and Therapy – PART 1

Past life regression is a topic that sits at the intersection of culture, spirituality, psychology and identity especially for those of us from the global Indian diaspora. For many people of Indian heritage, the idea of rebirth is not abstract or unfamiliar. It is woven into the philosophical and spiritual fabric of traditions such as Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. Concepts like karma and samsara, the cycle of birth, death and rebirth, have shaped how generations have understood suffering, relationships, destiny and personal growth.

The discussion was about why in the 21st century, people living in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Southeast Asia and beyond, continue to be drawn to the idea of exploring past lives. For some, past life regression offers a framework for understanding recurring patterns in relationships, unexplained fears, or deep affinities that seem to transcend biography. For others, especially those raised outside India, it may represent a way of reconnecting with ancestral heritage. At the same time, this is a topic that invites thoughtful questioning.