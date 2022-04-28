Why is the return of Macron a big relief & good news for Indo-French relations?

By winning the 2nd term as the French president, Emmanuel Macron has created history, as in the last 20 years, no French president has been able to win a second consecutive term. The return of Macron will prove to be an important milestone in Indo-French relations. It will help in the long-term stability of the relations and may even result in the elevation of the Indo-French relations to some kind of special strategic partnership.

Next month, the Indian PM Modi will be visiting France to congratulate and meet President Macron. They will discuss several matters, including the India - EU FTA negotiations. It would be the first international level meeting of President Macron since his recent election victory.

Why were French elections important for India?

If Marine Le Pen, the second most popular presidential candidate, would have won the elections, it would have been comparatively bad for India. Le Pen's policies have been anti-EU, anti-Indo Pacific, anti-NATO & anti-Immigrants. Her policies are far-right and she has been vocal about focusing on the internal economy and job creation in France. On one hand, she is pro-China and supports improvement in China-France relations, while on the other hand, she has many times been against French activities and participation in the Indo-Pacific region. She has also been extremely pro-Frexit (France Exit from EU). This means that if she would have won the elections, it might have resulted in Frexit, which in turn would have been extremely bad for India, as India has been quite dependent on France when it comes to FTA negotiations with the EU.

As she is anti-Indo Pacific and pro-China, on the matters of countering and challenging China too, it would have become difficult for India to count on France and French assistance in the case of Le Pen as the president of France.