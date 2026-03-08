Over 52,000 Indians Return as Gulf Conflict Intensifies: MEA​

New Delhi, March 7: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that more than 52,000 Indian nationals have been safely brought back from the Gulf region to India between March 1 and March 7, following the outbreak of war in West Asia. ​

The MEA said that of these, 32,107 passengers travelled on Indian carriers, while the rest were flown by foreign airlines.​

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Government of India has been continuously monitoring developments in West Asia and the Gulf region, with particular emphasis on the welfare of Indian nationals stranded in transit or during short‑duration visits. ​

He said that the partial opening of airspace across the region in recent days has enabled both scheduled and non‑scheduled flights to operate, thereby facilitating the return of stranded passengers. ​

“More flights are planned in the coming days to ensure that those still awaiting evacuation can return home safely,” he informed.​

Jaiswal added that all Indian nationals in the region have been advised to follow the guidelines of local authorities and the advisories issued by the Indian Embassy or Consulate in their respective locations.

He pointed out that each of India’s missions in the affected countries has already issued detailed advisories and set up 24/7 helplines to address concerns arising from the ongoing situation.​