BJP Woman Alleges Assault and Torn Clothes During Detention; Police Reject Charges Saying “She Removed Her Clothes”

According to preliminary information, the arrest followed a complaint filed by Hubballi–Dharwad Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla, allegedly linked to disputes that arose during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

The Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner, N. Shashikumar, however, rejected the allegations outright. Addressing reporters, he said the woman had stripped herself while being taken into custody and had assaulted police personnel. “While the arrest process was underway, there was a lot of resistance from her and also from people connected with her. In the process, she bit one of our sub-inspectors, and three to four of our staff were badly assaulted and obstructed from performing their duties,” the Commissioner said.

He added that the arrest was made in connection with an attempted murder case filed by a local resident. “On January 5, one woman was taken into custody. She was arrested in one of the cases lodged by a local resident in an attempted murder case, where she had brutally attacked another person,” he said.