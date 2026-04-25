7,000 Families, 22 Villages, 12 Days of Protest: Thousands Protest Displacement in Bundelkhand Over Ken-Betwa River Project

On the banks of the Ken River in Madhya Pradesh, instead of the normal hustle and bustle one might expect from a hotspot of economic and religious activities, the actual scenario is unnerving, to say the least. Hundreds of women and men are lying down on mock funeral pyres alongside the river bank in protest, their faces and bodies slathered with mud. Such are the scenes being seen on the bank of the Ken River, as thousands flock alongside the water body in protest for a fight for their livelihood. After protesting for 12 days straight, beginning from April 5th, 2026, the protestors paused the agitation on April 16th, 2026, for 10-days after receiving reassurances from the authorities that their concerns will be considered.

The protests are in resistance against the Ken-Betwa River Link Project that aims to transfer surplus water of the Ken River in Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh’s Betwa River, to aid the drought-prone Bundelkhand region. In addition to boosting irrigation, the project was publicized to have several other benefits, such as generation of hydropower and providing drinking water to lakhs of people.

The Ken-Betwa is an ambitious and monumental project in India’s water management history. However, the human cost of the developmental project is far too great, as the displaced people are being handed out inadequate monetary compensation and face rushed rehabilitation.

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To deliver the supposed benefits, the Daudhan Dam has to be built on the Ken River— that will submerge 22 villages entirely leaving thousands upon thousands displaced from their ancestral lands.