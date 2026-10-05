Maharashtra’s Floating-Solar Push Leaves Fishing Communities Uncertain

For fisherfolk, the repeated announcements have produced an odd kind of uncertainty: the project keeps returning, while basic answers about how it will coexist with fishing remain unanswered.

The same pattern appears elsewhere in Maharashtra. The state has announced floating-solar projects on reservoirs including Jayakwadi, Tansa and Modak Sagar, Morbe and Erai. Many have struggled to move beyond planning.

At Jayakwadi, the proposed project has faced delays amid community opposition, environmental litigation and, more recently, the absence of a Power Purchase Agreement.

For Kishor Pathak, a former honorary wildlife warden of Sambhajinagar, the PPA is not the whole story. He says concerns have repeatedly been raised with the PMO and other authorities about Jayakwadi’s wetland, Eco-Sensitive Zone, wildlife sanctuary and biodiversity, as well as possible pollution risks to drinking and industrial water.

Fishing communities there have a longer memory of development around the reservoir.

Bajrang Limbore, a member of the fishing community, says his community lost agricultural land when Jayakwadi was built and turned to fishing.

“Our farming went into the dam, and we became landless. After becoming landless, we thought there would be progress, but there was no progress. And now, solar has come.”

In August 2026, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy told the Lok Sabha that preliminary activities to evaluate the Jayakwadi project were still underway and that no final decision had been taken on the proposal or its environmental clearance.

The economics

There is, meanwhile, another explanation for why projects such as these have stalled: the economics.

Floating solar can be more expensive and logistically complex than conventional ground-mounted solar, particularly because generating equipment is located on water and electricity still has to be evacuated to the nearest grid. Developers may need underwater or shoreline cables, substations, transformers and transmission lines.

Horlicks Udyar of DHA Core, which submitted a proposal for Ujani in 2018, estimates that power-evacuation infrastructure can add 15% to 25% to project costs. The electricity tariff, however, is fixed through long-term PPAs.

If that tariff does not account for the additional cost of building and connecting a floating plant, developers may struggle to recover their investment and banks may be reluctant to finance it.

So community opposition may not be the reason projects stall. But that does not make community opposition incidental. A project can be financially viable on paper and still fail to work for the people who use the water if they are treated as an afterthought.

And for fishing communities, the concern is not only ecological. It is access.

Amul Pature, from the Bhoi community, says fisherfolk currently have the freedom to cast their nets whenever conditions are favourable, during the day or at night. A large floating-solar installation, he says, could restrict access to fishing grounds.

Anil Nagare of Palasdeo says fish production has already declined. Recent surveys have linked the decline in native fish at Ujani to deteriorating water quality caused by sewage and industrial pollution, as well as the spread of invasive species such as tilapia, African catfish and suckermouth catfish.

“Fish production has gone down over the years. If a floating solar project is built here, we're afraid it will make things even harder for us,” he says.