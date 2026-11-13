Return of the Old Guard: National Conference Veteran Farooq Abdullah makes a surprise comeback to the political arena amid rising factionalism and polarization of the valley’s politics

NATIONAL CONFERENCE (NC) VETERAN, FAROOQ ABDULLAH, has staged a comeback in the political affairs of the state, amid the intensifying stand-off between the MLAs of the ruling NC and its Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.

Around 17 MLAs of the ruling party are in stiff opposition with Omar Abdullah — which had been brewing for sometime — and took a concrete shape on October 27, 2026, after the reshuffling of the Chief Minister’s cabinet.

The internal factionalism protruded to the foreground when three senior party leaders publicly expressed their dissatisfaction over not being included in the newly-shuffled cabinet. However, this was just tip of the iceberg, as other aggrieved legislators held a meeting in the absence of Omar Abdullah, set a charter of demands, and submitted it to the party’s leadership.

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This rising factionalism is detrimental to the health of NC’s government in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been mired with political vulnerabilities, alongside the strategic concerns it embodies.

To put a check on these lacunas, the veteran party patriarch has brought himself back, and organized a meeting with the aggrieved legislators — which has, for now, presented an optimistic imagery for the unity among the National Conference members.

The meeting was held on Friday, November 6, 2026, which was presided by Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and upheld the struggle for restoring Articles 370 and 35A.

What is the issue in the National Conference?

There have been voices of dissent that claimed the inaccessibility of Omar Abdullah, alongside the nullification of the long-held agenda on struggling for the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. Till now, there was a subtle criticism from among the party’s legislators, who were not happy with the growing centralization of decision-making within the party by Omar Abdullah and his confidants.