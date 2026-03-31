One Panchayat's Fight to Reclaim What Mining Took Away

Bokaro, Jharkhand: Ramvriksh Murmu does not speak in hyperbole. The simple, unassuming mukhiya of Jharkhand’s Siari panchayat instead prefers to state the facts, matter-of-factly. “Since childhood, I have witnessed my surroundings change from lush green forests and flowing rivers to rapid deforestation and dried-up rivers,” says the 36-year-old.

His coal-rich state has borne the brunt of rampant mining , industrial pollution, erratic power supply, stressed water resources, and the loss of cultivable land and biodiversity. Siari, home to over 340 households, faced a similar set of problems. Agriculture and allied activities, such as dairy farming, remain the primary sources of livelihood, alongside limited industrial opportunities.

The solution presented itself to Murmu in 2023, when he attended the Conference of Panchayats (COP), jointly organised by Asar Social Impact Advisors and the Policy & Development Advisory Group. “COP includes discussions with panchayat leaders on how local resources and various government schemes can be leveraged to counter the impact of climate change,” explains Munna Jha of Asar.

It was here that Murmu learnt about the potential of the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT), a non-profit government body aimed at compensating and empowering communities affected by mining. While he had heard of the fund earlier, he had not fully understood how it could be leveraged.

Murmu saw DMFT as a pathway through which a village like his could begin repairing the damage it had endured. All it needed was proper planning.

So, in consultation with the Gram Sabha, he identified the core issues and possible solutions. A key priority that emerged was the restoration of a six-acre lake—expected to improve irrigation, support fisheries, revive the local ecology, and strengthen livelihoods. The lake had deteriorated due to a combination of factors, including contamination from nearby mining activity and the absence of earlier restoration efforts.

Murmu then submitted a list of requests to the DMFT office. After nearly a year, the project work began, he says, speaking to 101Reporters on the sidelines of the Mumbai Climate Week summit in February 2026.