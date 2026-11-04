How a Shrinking River Has Put Farming at Risk in This Jharkhand District

Dhanbad, Jharkhand: Afroz Ansari, 34, recalls that his father and grandfather once cultivated water-intensive paddy crops on most of their nearly three acres of land in Bhitiya village of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district.

However, with the flow of the Khudia river along their settlement having all but dried up, the family has no source to irrigate their fields. As a result, “agriculture here has practically perished”, said Ansari.

This experience is not unique to his family. All farmers living along the nearly 44-kilometre-long river in Govindpur, Tundi, and Nirsa blocks once considered it their lifeline. In the last 40 years, however, several of them have had to give up agriculture and take up work either in coal kilns or industries in the district.

In this time, the drainage density in the Khudia’s catchment area has declined by more than 50%, according to a 2025 study by the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad.

This means that the total length of the river, as compared to the size of the catchment area, has decreased. As a consequence, there are fewer sources available for localised crop irrigation.