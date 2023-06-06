Free electricity to all including tenants, says K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that 200 units of free electricity will be provided to all domestic consumers, including those living in rented accomodations in the state.



While interacting with reporters after garlanding the statue of former Chief Minister D. Devraj Urs on his 41st death anniversary, Siddaramaiah stated "There is no need to pay for the electricity bills up to 200 units.

This will apply to even those who live on rent. It will not be applicable to commercial buildings," he reiterated.



The guidelines for availing the benefit for Gruha Jyothi scheme, under which free electricity will be provided, specified that the beneficiary must mandatorily link the Customer ID and Account ID with the Aadhaar card.