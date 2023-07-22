Daughter kills father in K’taka village over trivial matter

Ramanagar (Karnataka), July 20 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a daughter hacked her father to death in Ramanagar district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Huchcheeraiah, 68, and the incident took place in Nayidole village of Channapatna taluk on Tuesday.

Pushpa, 30, after killing her father disappeared from the spot

According to the police, Pushpa is a homemaker and had returned to her parents' house after a dispute with her husband some years ago. She was mentally disturbed for some time. While the victim and accused were having dinner at home, there was an argument between the father and daughter.

Losing control, Pushpa picked up a hoe and assaulted her father on the head. Huchcheeraiah collapsed on the spot. The neighbours, who had rushed to the spot after hearing commotion, later informed the Channapatna Rural police. The police had taken up the investigation and launched a hunt for the accused daughter.

In another case, a son hacked his father and mother to death in Byatarayanapura locality of Bengaluru on Tuesday. The deceased parents were identified as Bhaskar, who worked in a canteen, and Shantha, a retired central government employee. The accused son, Sharath has disappeared after the incident and the police have launched a hunt for him.

Police said that the accused, Sharath had attacked his parents with an iron rod in an inebriated state. The aged couple had succumbed to profuse bleeding. Sharath was mentally disturbed person and often quarrelled with his parents. The deceased couple hailed from Mangaluru and stahad been staying in the city for the past 20 years. (IANS/PG)



