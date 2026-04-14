Human Catfight Over Kittens Go Viral; Netizens React to Bengaluru Police Intervention, asking, “Did the officials check with the female cat about consent? If yes, what was the reply—meow or neow?”

Key Points:
A verbal dispute broke out among cat owners after one of their female cats got pregnant by another, giving birth to four kittens.
The owner of the female cat demanded that the male cat’s owners take responsibility for the kittens, as their cat was the father.
The Hoysala police officers mediated the fight between the pet owners over the custody of the kittens and came up with a solution.
Recently, a feud over the paternity of tiny kittens turned comedic after Bengaluru police had to intervene and act as mediators between the cats’ owners. The humorous story was shared on X on April 13, 2026, and has gained over 70k views, with netizens having a laugh in the comment section. The story was shared by an X user named Yasir Mushtaq, who described how an argument broke out in the neighbourhood because of their cats.
The user wrote on X that the Bengaluru patrol unit faced an unusual situation—a verbal fight between humans caused by their respective cats. Police officers in Seshadipuram were called to resolve the rising tension after a resident’s cat impregnated a neighbour’s female cat. Mushtaq added that the cat had given birth to four kittens, and the neighbour’s male cat was responsible for the pregnancy.
See Also: The Aleya Lights of West Bengal: A Ghostly Trap Said to Lead Fishermen to Their Doom
The police reported that the owners of the female cat arrived at the house of the neighbour who owned the male cat, which was allegedly the father of the four kittens. According to the police, the owner was carrying the young kittens and asked the male cat’s owner to take responsibility for them. Mushtaq wrote, “Since your cat is the father, you must raise these kittens yourselves.”
The request led to tension between the owners, and a verbal dispute broke out between the two. The Bengaluru police were called to sort out the “catfight” between the two families. Before the situation turned serious, the Hoysala officers arrived at the scene and attempted to mediate the catfight and reached a conclusion that resolved the problem.
The police came up with a solution that would keep the peace in the neighbourhood and ultimately take care of the kittens. Since both neighbours refused to take responsibility for the four young kittens, the officers decided that the kittens would be adopted by a third party who would take care of them and resolve the dispute between the neighbours.
Some users on X took the story in a lighthearted way, while others took a dig at the police. “The Indian police will do everything besides their own job,” wrote one user on X. Another user asked whether the female cat’s consent was taken. They wrote, “Did the officials check with the female cat about consent? If yes, what was the reply—meow or neow?”
One user criticised the police’s decision to separate the kittens from their mother and wrote, “They should have waited for four weeks before giving them away. Both cats are responsible, so they could have kept them for two weeks each.”
Several users wished for the safety of the kittens and hoped that the so-called third party would be a suitable and responsible owner.
[VS]
Suggested Reading: