Human Catfight Over Kittens Go Viral; Netizens React to Bengaluru Police Intervention, asking, “Did the officials check with the female cat about consent? If yes, what was the reply—meow or neow?”

Recently, a feud over the paternity of tiny kittens turned comedic after Bengaluru police had to intervene and act as mediators between the cats’ owners. The humorous story was shared on X on April 13, 2026, and has gained over 70k views, with netizens having a laugh in the comment section. The story was shared by an X user named Yasir Mushtaq, who described how an argument broke out in the neighbourhood because of their cats.

The user wrote on X that the Bengaluru patrol unit faced an unusual situation—a verbal fight between humans caused by their respective cats. Police officers in Seshadipuram were called to resolve the rising tension after a resident’s cat impregnated a neighbour’s female cat. Mushtaq added that the cat had given birth to four kittens, and the neighbour’s male cat was responsible for the pregnancy.

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The police reported that the owners of the female cat arrived at the house of the neighbour who owned the male cat, which was allegedly the father of the four kittens. According to the police, the owner was carrying the young kittens and asked the male cat’s owner to take responsibility for them. Mushtaq wrote, “Since your cat is the father, you must raise these kittens yourselves.”

The request led to tension between the owners, and a verbal dispute broke out between the two. The Bengaluru police were called to sort out the “catfight” between the two families. Before the situation turned serious, the Hoysala officers arrived at the scene and attempted to mediate the catfight and reached a conclusion that resolved the problem.

The police came up with a solution that would keep the peace in the neighbourhood and ultimately take care of the kittens. Since both neighbours refused to take responsibility for the four young kittens, the officers decided that the kittens would be adopted by a third party who would take care of them and resolve the dispute between the neighbours.