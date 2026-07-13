Karnataka Transport Minister Goes Undercover on BMTC Bus in Bengaluru, Asked to Get Off Over No Change of Rs 12, Internet Reacts

KARNATAKA TRANSPORT MINISTER Byrathi Suresh’s latest undercover ride to experience first hand the challenges faced by regular commuters on a daily basis took a heavy toll on a bus conductor. On the night of July 11, 2026, Suresh was travelling on a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus when a conductor asked him to get off at the next stop after he failed to pay the exact fare.

In order to avoid any suspicion, the transport minister was inspecting on-ground activities while wearing a mask to hide his true identity. Byrathi Suresh boarded a bus travelling from the Hebbal neighbourhood to the Nagashettihalli locality in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He handed the bus conductor a Rs 100 note and asked for two tickets.

The bus conductor later demanded the remaining Rs 12 in change from Suresh and allegedly told him that he had no coins in his bag. When Suresh claimed he had no change with him, the bus conductor asked him to get off at the next bus stop.

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Unaware of the fact that the man wearing the mask was Karnataka's Transport Minister, the conductor acted in this manner. Suresh did not reveal his true identity and simply got off the bus at the next stop. According to a report by India Today, the BMTC management has initiated an inquiry into the bus conductor’s conduct, dividing the internet.

As per reports, Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh travelled between 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on July 11, 2026. During his undercover operation, he covered several locations, observing on-ground conditions across the state. Suresh also travelled in an auto-rickshaw and noticed that the driver asked for Rs 36 even though the meter showed Rs 30. He eventually paid the driver Rs 40.

Internet Reacts to Byrathi Suresh’s Bus Video

The video of Byrathi Suresh has divided the internet, with several people praising the Transport Minister for his actions and others defending the bus conductor over his predicament.

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“Fantastic. Commendable. THAT actually is the job of elected representatives: to know and understand the daily problems citizens face,” wrote one user on X. Another X user expressed concern, writing, “Suspending the conductor solves the problem? What will the conductor do if many passengers give ₹100 notes? The conductor’s frustration is understandable.”

One user asked, “Why wasn't UPI used in this situation? BMTC has that option on its buses.” Many users also took a dig at the Transport Minister, pointing out that he was travelling undercover on a bus with a cameraman. “So there is a videographer for the incognito minister. Was it just a stunt???” asked one user.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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