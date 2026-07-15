'Fridge Mein Bholenath': Ice Bulge Resembling a Shivling Inside Refrigerator Goes Viral; Devotees Call It a 'Miracle,' Netizens Say 'Defrost It'

THERE IS NEVER A DULL DAY on the internet. From unreasonable and delusional statements by political figures to unusual events reaching millions of internet users every day, there is always something new. Amidst this idiocy, a viral video of an ice bulge in a refrigerator has become a central point of discourse online, with people from far and wide visiting to show their devotion. Why? Many claim the ice bulge resembles a Shivling, the symbolic representation of Lord Shiva.

The incident took place in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where an ice structure resembling a Shivling suddenly formed inside a refrigerator at a residence in the Nagla Bhuja area. After reports of the Shivling spread, several locals gathered at the house to express their devotion and offer prayers. Videos and photographs of the ice formation were widely circulated on social media, garnering millions of views, with many netizens pointing out the satirical nature of the situation.

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As per a report by ThePrint, Lata Khushwaha, at whose home a Shivling-like ice bulge formed inside a refrigerator, shared her dream of visiting the Amarnath Temple in Jammu and Kashmir. She recalled fetching ice for her sister and noticing the ice sculpture in the fridge, which she described as a "miracle."

She told ThePrint, "Lord Shiva has given me darshan. It's a miracle. I am still pinching myself." As crowds gathered at Khushwaha's residence for a glimpse of the alleged Shivling in the refrigerator, Lata's brother, Harish, stated that the Shivling has started to melt.

In a video, a man can be heard saying, "Dekho, fridge mein Bholenath prakat hue hain. Sab aa rahe hain darshan kar rahe hain (Look, Lord Shiva has appeared in the refrigerator. Everyone is coming to have darshan)."

Reacting to the video, several netizens took a jibe at the residents and locals who turned the refrigerator into a place of devotion. One user wrote, "This is the level of superstitious belief among people in India."

Internet Reacts to the Viral Shivling in Fridge Video

One user on X took a dig at the people and claimed that the ice formation in the refrigerator was something they had been seeing since childhood but had never attributed any religious meaning to. They also wrote, "Nowadays, Indians are suffering from a malfunctioning brain that causes illogical reasoning... no offence."

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"I think as long as such illogical and illiterate people exist, India may not become a developed nation. This is the height of idiocracy," wrote another user. Several users claimed that such people are easy targets of day to day political rhetoric.

One user joked, "We had it too in my fridge, but we defrosted it, and now God is mad at me." Users also claimed that it could be the next business idea, requiring only electricity and a refrigerator, turning a food preservation appliance into a religious gathering spot.

The Shivling-in-a-fridge incident gained traction on the internet amid the Amarnath Yatra. According to reports, the naturally formed Amarnath ice lingam has reportedly melted by 90%. Many people have pointed to the drastic effects of climate change as the main cause behind the sudden melting of ice.



(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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