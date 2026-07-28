Karnataka Man Hangs Wife Over Suspected Affair, Record her Final Moments and Video Calls Her Parents

Background of the Karnataka Bagalkot murder case

As per the investigation, Bhagyashree had been staying at her parents' residence for over one and a half months due to frequent disputes with her husband. Praveen was staying at his house, but on the day of the incident, he went to his in-laws' house. He persuaded them to send Bhagyashree back home, assuring them that they would live together peacefully after she returned.

However, little did her parents know that it would become their worst nightmare. Bhagyashree was allegedly killed on the same evening after she returned to her matrimonial home.

According to reports by TOI, the couple got married in 2020 and have a three-year-old son. Praveen worked as a driver and frequently travelled because of his job. As per the preliminary findings, he suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair with another man from the area near her parental home. This led to repeated arguments between the couple, which allegedly culminated in Bhagyashree's death.