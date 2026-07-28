Karnataka Man Hangs Wife Over Suspected Affair, Record her Final Moments and Video Calls Her Parents

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A MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district after he allegedly hanged his wife to death. The 29-year-old man suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and allegedly killed her. Police further alleged that the accused recorded a video of his wife struggling for her life and shared it with family members and friends. He also allegedly video-called her parents while she was struggling for life.
The victim has been identified as Bhagyashree Jigalur, 23, while the accused is her husband, Praveen Ashok Jigalur. The incident took place at the couple's residence in Galagali village. The accused has since been arrested, and police have launched an investigation into the case.
As per the investigation, Bhagyashree had been staying at her parents' residence for over one and a half months due to frequent disputes with her husband. Praveen was staying at his house, but on the day of the incident, he went to his in-laws' house. He persuaded them to send Bhagyashree back home, assuring them that they would live together peacefully after she returned.
However, little did her parents know that it would become their worst nightmare. Bhagyashree was allegedly killed on the same evening after she returned to her matrimonial home.
According to reports by TOI, the couple got married in 2020 and have a three-year-old son. Praveen worked as a driver and frequently travelled because of his job. As per the preliminary findings, he suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair with another man from the area near her parental home. This led to repeated arguments between the couple, which allegedly culminated in Bhagyashree's death.
As per the police investigation, Bhagyashree was first assaulted with a wooden stick and was then allegedly hanged using a green dupatta inside their bedroom. Police further alleged that while Bhagyashree was struggling for life, Praveen recorded a video and circulated it among relatives and friends. He then allegedly video-called her parents while she was gasping for breath, forcing them to witness their daughter's final moments.
TOI reported that a police officer said the post-mortem examination is expected to determine the nature of the neck injuries, while the stomach contents have been preserved and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.
Police have collected evidence from the scene, including videos recovered from the victim's mobile phone and those allegedly recorded by the accused. The investigation into the case is ongoing.
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