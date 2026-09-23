Sharjah Murder Mystery: Karnataka Man Said to Have Left for India, Found in Nine Pieces Inside His Car in UAE; Wife and Son Missing as Brother Reveals Shocking Details

Alwin’s brother, Anil Prashanth Kunder, has spoken about the matter and detailed how the victim’s family grew suspicious about his whereabouts. It all began on July 20, 2026, when Anil tried contacting his brother, Alwin, but received no response. As per reports, Anil received a text message from Alwin stating that he was fine, which was highly unlikely, as the victim would usually send voice messages instead of texts.

After this, Anil tried contacting his brother again the following week, but received no response. Worried, Anil started enquiring about his brother and asked his classmate, Manohar, who was also in Sharjah, UAE, to check on him. Manohar later decided to see whether Alwin was well and went to the flat where the victim and his family were residing.

Anil shared that the watchman of their flat told him that Alwin had gone to India, a claim that was further corroborated by the HR department at the victim’s place of employment.

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What Happened to Alwin Prakash Kunder?

Anil confirmed that his brother had not returned to India and further asked the HR department at his brother’s place of employment to verify the information. Moneycontrol reported that a passport check conducted later revealed that Alwin Kunder was indeed in Sharjah and had never left the country. His family filed a missing person’s complaint, and the subsequent investigation led to the revelation that Alwin Kunder had been murdered.

His brother stated that Alwin’s dismembered body was discovered inside the boot of a Toyota car owned by Alwin himself, Times of India reported. The body was found on August 12, 2026, in a vehicle that was stationed on a road leading to Oman. As per reports, Alwin’s body, which had been cut into nine parts, was packed in two different bags.

Since the incident, several speculative theories have been circulating about the involvement of the victim’s now-missing family. According to media reports, some theories suggest that his family, who have not yet been traced, have left the UAE and are in India. However, there is no substantial evidence to support this claim yet. The Sharjah Police are currently investigating the murder of Alwin Kunder and the family is awaiting the completion of the legal procedures in the UAE before bringing his body back to India.

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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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