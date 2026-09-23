Sharjah Murder Mystery: Karnataka Man Said to Have Left for India, Found in Nine Pieces Inside His Car in UAE; Wife and Son Missing as Brother Reveals Shocking Details

Key Points:
A man from Karnataka was murdered and was cut into nine pieces in Sharjah, UAE.
The body was found in August 2026 days after he was declared missing by his family in India.
Report suggest his wife and son are untraceable since the victim Alwin Prakash Kunder went missing in July 2026.
A SHOCKING CASE has emerged involving a man from Karnataka who was murdered in July 2026 in Sharjah city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Two months later, details of the gruesome murder have been unravelled, revealing how the victim, named Alwin Prakash Kunder, was murdered and cut into nine pieces.
His dismembered body was found in a car. As per reports, the mysterious case of Alwin has revealed another disturbing factor: the victim’s wife and son have not been found since his death in July 2026.
Two months after the murder of Alwin, his family in India has revealed some more details about the case. As per media reports, the victim, who was originally from Karnataka’s Udupi district, had been working in Sharjah, UAE, for around 14 years.
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His wife, Tina Kunder, also worked in Sharjah as a school teacher, whereas the victim worked at the Sharjah airport. Their son is studying in the 10th standard, India Today reported. As per the latest information in the Sharjah murder case, the victim’s family has stated that Alwin had visited India in December 2025.
Alwin’s brother, Anil Prashanth Kunder, has spoken about the matter and detailed how the victim’s family grew suspicious about his whereabouts. It all began on July 20, 2026, when Anil tried contacting his brother, Alwin, but received no response. As per reports, Anil received a text message from Alwin stating that he was fine, which was highly unlikely, as the victim would usually send voice messages instead of texts.
After this, Anil tried contacting his brother again the following week, but received no response. Worried, Anil started enquiring about his brother and asked his classmate, Manohar, who was also in Sharjah, UAE, to check on him. Manohar later decided to see whether Alwin was well and went to the flat where the victim and his family were residing.
Anil shared that the watchman of their flat told him that Alwin had gone to India, a claim that was further corroborated by the HR department at the victim’s place of employment.
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Anil confirmed that his brother had not returned to India and further asked the HR department at his brother’s place of employment to verify the information. Moneycontrol reported that a passport check conducted later revealed that Alwin Kunder was indeed in Sharjah and had never left the country. His family filed a missing person’s complaint, and the subsequent investigation led to the revelation that Alwin Kunder had been murdered.
His brother stated that Alwin’s dismembered body was discovered inside the boot of a Toyota car owned by Alwin himself, Times of India reported. The body was found on August 12, 2026, in a vehicle that was stationed on a road leading to Oman. As per reports, Alwin’s body, which had been cut into nine parts, was packed in two different bags.
Since the incident, several speculative theories have been circulating about the involvement of the victim’s now-missing family. According to media reports, some theories suggest that his family, who have not yet been traced, have left the UAE and are in India. However, there is no substantial evidence to support this claim yet. The Sharjah Police are currently investigating the murder of Alwin Kunder and the family is awaiting the completion of the legal procedures in the UAE before bringing his body back to India.
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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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