Congress Questions BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Alleged Undisclosed 'High-Value Property' in Bengaluru Worth ₹200 Crore, Omitted from his Election Affidavit, BJP Keralam Claps Back

Key Points:
Congress accused BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar of concealing a high-value Bengaluru property in his election affidavit.
The complaint was rejected by election officials, with BJP calling the allegations baseless.
The Nemom constituency has emerged as a key battleground, with BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar facing INC’s K.S. Sabarinadhan and CPI(M)’s V. Sivankutty.
Polling in Kerala will commence on April 9, 2026. With just a few days to go for the Kerala Assembly Election 2026, all alliances have begun campaigning for their respective parties. The ruling alliance, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI(M); the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress; and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by the saffron party BJP, have all geared up for the upcoming elections that will decide the fate of the state.
As per the schedule provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the final date to scrutinise the nominations filed by candidates was March 24, 2026, which was utilised by the Congress. The party accused BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a candidate from the Nemom constituency, of allegedly concealing his luxurious property in Bengaluru in his election affidavit.
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K.S. Sabarinadhan, the INC candidate from the Nemom constituency, filed a complaint against Chandrasekhar, raising concerns over major discrepancies in his election affidavit. However, the complaint was rejected by the returning officers responsible for overseeing the electoral process.
Congress Kerala made the allegation against the BJP state president in an X post dated March 23, 2026, where they also attached a document from the state revenue department to support their claim. They stated that Chandrasekhar did not disclose his high-value property in Koramangala 3rd Block, Bengaluru, in his election affidavit. The luxurious mansion reportedly spans 49,000 sq. ft. and is worth around ₹200 crore.
“Land here costs around ₹35,000 to ₹50,000 per sq. ft. or more. By a fair estimate, the land value alone could be around ₹200 crore,” the caption read.
It further stated that income tax for Chandrasekhar’s mansion was paid on March 17, 2026, and cited the application number through which users sceptical of the claim can verify the details.
The post by Congress invited an instant clapback from the BJP, which dismissed all the allegations against Chandrasekhar and termed the reports false and baseless. The official account of BJP Keralam wrote in its post, “Fearing electoral defeat, Congress cyber groups are continuously spreading fake news against BJP State President Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar.”
See Also: Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Ruling Alliance LDF Announces Candidate List
Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s legacy as a business mogul is on par with his political career. His entry into politics began long after he started working at his father-in-law TPG Nambiar’s electronics company, the British Physical Laboratories Group (BPL Group).
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Menon is an Indian business mogul who is currently the president of BJP Keralam. He completed his schooling in Thrissur and Bengaluru. Chandrasekhar pursued electrical engineering at the Manipal Institute of Technology and later went to Chicago, USA, to complete his master’s degree in computer science.
He is married to Anju Chandrasekhar, the daughter of veteran business tycoon TPG Nambiar, who founded the BPL Group.
Chandrasekhar later joined the BPL Group and founded BPL Mobile. He entered the media industry when he joined hands with Asianet Communications in 2006. Prior to that, he had already established his own investment firm, Jupiter Capital, in 2005. In 2008, Chandrasekhar launched Asianet News Online Private Limited, which houses several media outlets, including the widely known Asianet News.
His political journey began after 2006, and more than a decade later, he officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2018. In 2017, he was named one of India’s most powerful people by India Today magazine.
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