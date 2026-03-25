Congress Questions BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Alleged Undisclosed 'High-Value Property' in Bengaluru Worth ₹200 Crore, Omitted from his Election Affidavit, BJP Keralam Claps Back

Polling in Kerala will commence on April 9, 2026. With just a few days to go for the Kerala Assembly Election 2026, all alliances have begun campaigning for their respective parties. The ruling alliance, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI(M); the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress; and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by the saffron party BJP, have all geared up for the upcoming elections that will decide the fate of the state.

As per the schedule provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the final date to scrutinise the nominations filed by candidates was March 24, 2026, which was utilised by the Congress. The party accused BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a candidate from the Nemom constituency, of allegedly concealing his luxurious property in Bengaluru in his election affidavit.

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K.S. Sabarinadhan, the INC candidate from the Nemom constituency, filed a complaint against Chandrasekhar, raising concerns over major discrepancies in his election affidavit. However, the complaint was rejected by the returning officers responsible for overseeing the electoral process.