From Ramu Kariat to Innocent: Five Directors and Actors Turned Politicians in Kerala

Actors leaning towards politics is not a new concept in India. While some enter politics after decades of acting, others do so at the peak of their careers. Be it Thalapathy Vijay from the Tamil film industry, who founded Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024 and bid his fans goodbye following his last film Jana Nayagan, which is yet to be released.

Movies, actors, and politics have become three intertwined elements and are much more visible in contemporary times. With assembly elections right around the corner in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry, the political landscape is all set.

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The Kerala Assembly election will take place on April 9, 2026, and the results are scheduled to be announced on May 4, 2026. This year, too, actors venturing into politics has become nothing but a continuing tradition that has been evolving for decades.

From veteran director Ramu Kariat, who started the trend in the Malayalam film industry, to the latest entrant Ramesh Pisharody, here are the top five film personalities who became politicians in the Malayalam film industry.