From Ramu Kariat to Innocent: Five Directors and Actors Turned Politicians in Kerala

Actors leaning towards politics is not a new concept in India. While some enter politics after decades of acting, others do so at the peak of their careers. Be it Thalapathy Vijay from the Tamil film industry, who founded Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024 and bid his fans goodbye following his last film Jana Nayagan, which is yet to be released.
Movies, actors, and politics have become three intertwined elements and are much more visible in contemporary times. With assembly elections right around the corner in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry, the political landscape is all set.
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The Kerala Assembly election will take place on April 9, 2026, and the results are scheduled to be announced on May 4, 2026. This year, too, actors venturing into politics has become nothing but a continuing tradition that has been evolving for decades.
From veteran director Ramu Kariat, who started the trend in the Malayalam film industry, to the latest entrant Ramesh Pisharody, here are the top five film personalities who became politicians in the Malayalam film industry.
Director Ramu Kariat is often credited with starting the trend of film personalities entering assembly elections. Kariat is widely known for his association with critically acclaimed films such as Neelakuyil (1954), Minnaminungu (1957), and the National Award-winning Chemmeen (1967). However, a lesser-known episode from his career as a prominent Indian filmmaker was when he won an assembly election in 1965.
According to a report by The Indian Express, Kariat contested as an independent candidate and secured victory from the Nattika assembly constituency, Thrissur district. However, he never became an MLA, as no party or alliance secured a majority in the 1965 elections. Kariat later shot his acclaimed film Chemmeen at Nattika beach.
Veteran actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala starred in hundreds of films over a career spanning more than five decades. He was widely recognised for his comedic roles in the Malayalam film industry. After a successful career in films, he entered politics and served as a Member of Parliament representing the Chalakudy constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He contested as an independent candidate supported by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).
Suresh Gopi is currently serving as the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Minister of Tourism. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2016. Gopi contested the 2019 general elections from the Thrissur constituency in Kerala but lost to the Indian National Congress’s T. N. Prathapan.
After another defeat in the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections in 2021, he finally secured victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, becoming the first BJP MP from Kerala.
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The actor-turned-politician had a successful acting career, with one of his most popular films being Manichithrathazhu (1993), starring Mohanlal and Shobhana.
K. B. Ganesh Kumar is an actor and politician who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry. He is currently the Minister for Transport in Kerala and has held the position since 2023. Ganesh Kumar is the son of veteran politician R. Balakrishna Pillai. He has been part of films such as Manichitrathazhu (1993) and Commissioner (1994), among others.
Actor-comedian Ramesh Pisharody will be contesting in the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 from the Palakkad constituency. Pisharody was fielded by the Indian National Congress after allegations of sexual abuse emerged against incumbent MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.
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