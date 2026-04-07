From Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Reji Cheriyan: Top 10 Richest Candidates of the Kerala Assembly Election 2026

Reji Cheriyan is the richest candidate in the Kerala Assembly Election 2026.
Image of VD Satheesan talking, Pinarayi Vijayan (center) writing- he is looking down, rajeev Chandrasekhar (far right) holding a mic and speaking
The recent analysis suggests that out of the total candidates, around 221 have disclosed assets worth more than ₹1 crore.[X/Wikimedia Commons]

The Kerala assembly election 2026 is scheduled to be held on 9 April 2026. With just a few days left for the polling day an analysis of all the 863 candidates for 140 constituencies has mapped out some of the wealthiest candidates who will be contesting this year from their respective seats. Over the last two assembly elections in 2016 and 2021, there has been a visible surge in the number of crorepati candidates in Kerala. The number has now reached 39% in comparison to 27% in 2021. 

The recent analysis suggests that out of the total candidates, around 221 have disclosed assets worth more than ₹1 crore. From incumbent leader Pinarayi Vijayan to his rivals Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V.D. Satheesan, here are some of the richest candidates in the Kerala Assembly Election 2026.

See Also: Rahul Gandhi Calls Pinarayi Vijayan a “Modi Puppet” After PM Fails to Mention Sabarimala Gold Theft Scam During Palakkad Visit

1. Reji Cheriyan

image of reji cheriyan from Kuttanad constituency. he will contest in Kerala assembly election 2026
Cheriyan’s movable assets include jewellery worth nearly ₹40 lakh.[myneta]

The Business line has reported that Reji Cheriyan, who will be contesting from the Kuttanad constituency, is the richest candidate in the Kerala Assembly Election 2026. Cheriyan is a candidate of the Kerala Congress (KEC) under the United Democratic Front (UDF). His total assets exceed ₹218 crore, with immovable assets valued at ₹210.05 crore and movable assets amounting to ₹8.91 crore.

Cheriyan’s movable assets include jewellery worth nearly ₹40 lakh, as well as luxury vehicles such as a Mercedes-Benz and houseboats.

2. Rajeev Chandrasekhar 

Kerala Assembly Election 2026| Image of BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. There are national flags of india behind him.
Chandrasekhar is the son-in-law of veteran businessman and founder of the BPL Group, T.P.G. Nambiar.Prime Minister's Office (GODL-India), GODL-India, via Wikimedia Commons

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, an Indian businessman, has ranked among the top five richest candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections, with a declared net worth of around ₹93.88 crore. Chandrasekhar is contesting from the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to his MyNeta affidavit, his liabilities exceed ₹100 crore, while his total assets stand at ₹111 crore. Nearly ₹78 crore of his assets are movable, whereas his immovable properties are valued at ₹15 crore. He is the son-in-law of veteran businessman and founder of the BPL Group, T.P.G. Nambiar.

3. K.M. Shaji

Image of KM Shaji from IUML. he is addressing a crowd standing in front of a mic.
Shaji's immovable assets include non-agricultural land worth more than ₹2 crore.[X]

IUML’s K.M. Shaji will contest from the Vengara Assembly constituency in Malappuram, Kerala. He is also the president of the Muslim Youth League, Kerala. His total assets amount to ₹3 crore, with no liabilities.

His movable assets include cash of ₹13,000, while deposits in banks and financial institutions amount to ₹63 lakh. Meanwhile, his immovable assets include non-agricultural land worth more than ₹2 crore.

4.  Jose K Mani 

Image of Jose K Mani from pala constituency. his background in the image is white and he is wearing a white shirt.
The declared assets of Jose K. Mani exceed ₹2 crore.[X]

KC(M) candidate Jose K. Mani, contesting under the LDF, will run from the Pala constituency in Kottayam. He is the son of K.M. Mani, former chairman of the Kerala Congress (M). In the 2021 Assembly election, Jose lost in the Pala constituency to INC candidate Mani C. Kappan.

The declared assets of Jose K. Mani exceed ₹2 crore, with movable assets amounting to ₹85 lakh and immovable assets valued at ₹1.2 crore.

5.  Ramesh Chennithala 

Image of Ramesh Chennithala speaking to former MLA KM Shaji.
Chennithala began his political journey in the 1970s. [@chennithala]

Ramesh Chennithala, former Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, will contest from Haripad in Alappuzha. Chennithala has total declared assets of ₹2.65 crore, with immovable assets worth ₹1.74 crore and movable assets of ₹90 lakh.

With decades of experience, Chennithala began his political journey in the 1970s. He served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 2016.

6. V.D. Satheesan 

Kerala assembly election 2026| Image of LoP VD Satheesan wearing a tri coloured shawl. he is walking with a huge crowd in a rally in Kerala.
Satheesan faces a total of 18 criminal cases as of 2026.[X]

V.D. Satheesan, the 11th Leader of the Opposition and incumbent MLA from Paravur in Ernakulam, has total declared assets exceeding ₹1 crore. His movable assets are reported to be ₹57 lakh, while his immovable assets are worth more than ₹2 crore.

According to his MyNeta profile, Satheesan faces a total of 18 criminal cases as of 2026.

See Also: Who is Most Likely to Win the Kerala Assembly Election 2026? Here’s What the Manorama News–C Voter Survey Predicts

7. Pinarayi Vijayan 

Image of CM Pinarayi Vijayan smiling and looking towards his left. the image is slightly blurred.
He secured victory from Dharmadam in both the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections. bodhicommons at picasaweb.google.com, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons HTML

Current Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has a net worth that includes ₹45 lakh in movable assets and ₹56 lakh in immovable assets, bringing his total net worth to ₹1.01 crore. Vijayan will contest from the CPI(M) stronghold constituency of Dharmadam in Kannur. He secured victory from Dharmadam in both the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections.

8. Sobha Surendran

Image of Sobha Surendran speaking in front of a mic. she will contest from palakkad constituency in kerala assembly election 2026.
Sobha Surendran, a BJP candidate has declared assets worth ₹1.9 crore.Augustus Binu/ www.dreamsparrow.net/ facebook, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

BJP’s Sobha Surendran will contest from the Palakkad constituency against INC’s Ramesh Pisharody and N.M.R. Rasakh, an independent candidate supported by the CPI(M). Surendran has a total of 36 criminal cases against her.

The BJP candidate has declared assets worth ₹1.9 crore, including movable assets of ₹53 lakh and immovable assets valued at ₹1.41 crore

9.  Veena George

Image of former journalist and CPI(M) leader veena george.
Veena George secured victory in both the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections. Sanu N, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

CPI(M) candidate from Aranmula in Pathanamthitta, Veena George, has total assets worth more than ₹4 crore, including movable assets of ₹35 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹3.5 crore. Veena George secured victory in both the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections from the Aranmula constituency.

10. R Bindu 

Image of R Bindu from the Irinjalakuda constituency in Thrissur. . she is wearing a blue white saree and spectacles.
Bindu has a net worth of ₹2.14 crore, including movable assets worth ₹1.03 crore.Ranjithsiji / Cc-by-sa-4.0, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Incumbent MLA and CPI(M) candidate R. Bindu is contesting from the Irinjalakuda constituency in Thrissur. She will face Kerala Congress candidate Thomas Unniyadan and BJP candidate Santhosh Cherkalan. According to her MyNeta profile, Bindu has a net worth of ₹2.14 crore, including movable assets worth ₹1.03 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹1.11 crore.

Suggested Reading:

Image of VD Satheesan talking, Pinarayi Vijayan (center) writing- he is looking down, rajeev Chandrasekhar (far right) holding a mic and speaking
From Nemom to Palakkad: 8 Key Constituencies That Could Decide the Fate of Kerala in the 2026 Assembly Election
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