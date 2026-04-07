From Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Reji Cheriyan: Top 10 Richest Candidates of the Kerala Assembly Election 2026

The Kerala assembly election 2026 is scheduled to be held on 9 April 2026. With just a few days left for the polling day an analysis of all the 863 candidates for 140 constituencies has mapped out some of the wealthiest candidates who will be contesting this year from their respective seats. Over the last two assembly elections in 2016 and 2021, there has been a visible surge in the number of crorepati candidates in Kerala. The number has now reached 39% in comparison to 27% in 2021.

The recent analysis suggests that out of the total candidates, around 221 have disclosed assets worth more than ₹1 crore. From incumbent leader Pinarayi Vijayan to his rivals Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V.D. Satheesan, here are some of the richest candidates in the Kerala Assembly Election 2026.

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