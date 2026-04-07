From Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Reji Cheriyan: Top 10 Richest Candidates of the Kerala Assembly Election 2026

The Kerala assembly election 2026 is scheduled to be held on 9 April 2026. With just a few days left for the polling day an analysis of all the 863 candidates for 140 constituencies has mapped out some of the wealthiest candidates who will be contesting this year from their respective seats. Over the last two assembly elections in 2016 and 2021, there has been a visible surge in the number of crorepati candidates in Kerala. The number has now reached 39% in comparison to 27% in 2021.
The recent analysis suggests that out of the total candidates, around 221 have disclosed assets worth more than ₹1 crore. From incumbent leader Pinarayi Vijayan to his rivals Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V.D. Satheesan, here are some of the richest candidates in the Kerala Assembly Election 2026.
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The Business line has reported that Reji Cheriyan, who will be contesting from the Kuttanad constituency, is the richest candidate in the Kerala Assembly Election 2026. Cheriyan is a candidate of the Kerala Congress (KEC) under the United Democratic Front (UDF). His total assets exceed ₹218 crore, with immovable assets valued at ₹210.05 crore and movable assets amounting to ₹8.91 crore.
Cheriyan’s movable assets include jewellery worth nearly ₹40 lakh, as well as luxury vehicles such as a Mercedes-Benz and houseboats.
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, an Indian businessman, has ranked among the top five richest candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections, with a declared net worth of around ₹93.88 crore. Chandrasekhar is contesting from the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.
According to his MyNeta affidavit, his liabilities exceed ₹100 crore, while his total assets stand at ₹111 crore. Nearly ₹78 crore of his assets are movable, whereas his immovable properties are valued at ₹15 crore. He is the son-in-law of veteran businessman and founder of the BPL Group, T.P.G. Nambiar.
IUML’s K.M. Shaji will contest from the Vengara Assembly constituency in Malappuram, Kerala. He is also the president of the Muslim Youth League, Kerala. His total assets amount to ₹3 crore, with no liabilities.
His movable assets include cash of ₹13,000, while deposits in banks and financial institutions amount to ₹63 lakh. Meanwhile, his immovable assets include non-agricultural land worth more than ₹2 crore.
KC(M) candidate Jose K. Mani, contesting under the LDF, will run from the Pala constituency in Kottayam. He is the son of K.M. Mani, former chairman of the Kerala Congress (M). In the 2021 Assembly election, Jose lost in the Pala constituency to INC candidate Mani C. Kappan.
The declared assets of Jose K. Mani exceed ₹2 crore, with movable assets amounting to ₹85 lakh and immovable assets valued at ₹1.2 crore.
Ramesh Chennithala, former Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, will contest from Haripad in Alappuzha. Chennithala has total declared assets of ₹2.65 crore, with immovable assets worth ₹1.74 crore and movable assets of ₹90 lakh.
With decades of experience, Chennithala began his political journey in the 1970s. He served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 2016.
V.D. Satheesan, the 11th Leader of the Opposition and incumbent MLA from Paravur in Ernakulam, has total declared assets exceeding ₹1 crore. His movable assets are reported to be ₹57 lakh, while his immovable assets are worth more than ₹2 crore.
According to his MyNeta profile, Satheesan faces a total of 18 criminal cases as of 2026.
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Current Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has a net worth that includes ₹45 lakh in movable assets and ₹56 lakh in immovable assets, bringing his total net worth to ₹1.01 crore. Vijayan will contest from the CPI(M) stronghold constituency of Dharmadam in Kannur. He secured victory from Dharmadam in both the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections.
BJP’s Sobha Surendran will contest from the Palakkad constituency against INC’s Ramesh Pisharody and N.M.R. Rasakh, an independent candidate supported by the CPI(M). Surendran has a total of 36 criminal cases against her.
The BJP candidate has declared assets worth ₹1.9 crore, including movable assets of ₹53 lakh and immovable assets valued at ₹1.41 crore
CPI(M) candidate from Aranmula in Pathanamthitta, Veena George, has total assets worth more than ₹4 crore, including movable assets of ₹35 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹3.5 crore. Veena George secured victory in both the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections from the Aranmula constituency.
Incumbent MLA and CPI(M) candidate R. Bindu is contesting from the Irinjalakuda constituency in Thrissur. She will face Kerala Congress candidate Thomas Unniyadan and BJP candidate Santhosh Cherkalan. According to her MyNeta profile, Bindu has a net worth of ₹2.14 crore, including movable assets worth ₹1.03 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹1.11 crore.
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