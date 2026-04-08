Kottikalasam Concludes Ahead of Kerala Assembly Election, with Chhatrapati Shivaji vs Che Guevara Debate

Polling for the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 is just hours away and will be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026. Supporters of their respective alliances celebrated the final phase of election campaigning with the traditional Kottikalasam ceremony.

People across the state gathered in their regions, loudly supporting and campaigning for their preferred alliances. All three colours representing the three major alliances came together one last time ahead of the Assembly election to garner more support.

The streets of Kerala, God’s Own Country, were filled with party flags, music, dance, and slogans as supporters expressed their excitement. Some party candidates even climbed onto cranes during campaigning. In districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thrissur, the final hours of campaigning were marked by high energy and enthusiasm.

See Also: From Debt Trap to Investor Concerns: Key Challenges in Kerala That Should Be Addressed

The Election Commission of India announced a 48-hour silent period before the Assembly election to prohibit campaigning and ensure fair voting practices. This silent period began at 5 pm on April 7, 2026, and will continue until polling on April 9, 2026.