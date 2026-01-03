Kerala Court Convicts MLA Antony Raju in Underwear Evidence Tampering Case

On Saturday, January 3, 2025, a Kerala court convicted MLA and former state Transport Minister Antony Raju in the underwear evidence-tampering case, finally bringing to an end one of the state’s longest-running legal battles.

The verdict was delivered by the Nedumangadu Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (I), which found Raju guilty under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 193 (fabricating false evidence), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The court also convicted court clerk K. Jose under the same provisions. Sentences are expected to be pronounced separately.

Antony Raju is an Indian politician and former Kerala minister who handled the portfolios of Road Transport, Motor Vehicles, and Water Transport. A senior leader of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, he was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in 2021. The case against him dates back to a period well before his entry into active politics, when he was practising as a young lawyer in Thiruvananthapuram.