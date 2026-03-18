Need To Revisit Stringent Laws Such As The NSA, Says Sonam Wangchuk After His 170 Days Detention, Shows Willingness To Cooperate With The State For A Win-Win Outcome

Wangchuk Willing To Show Cooperation With Government

His remarks of a "give and take" approach come even as the regional coalitions of Ladakh—the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)—remain firm in their demands for the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule and complete statehood. Wangchuk, however, signaled flexibility, addressing that although his key demands aligned with what the regional bodies wanted, securing at least one major concession could suffice to break the deadlock. “If the Centre wants something, we should get something. It should not be a lose-lose from one side,” he said.

Wangchuk also appreciated the state’s willingness to foster collaborative and constructive dialogue going forward to address the rights of the Ladakhi people. He firmly denied any deal made with the government, stating that he was well prepared to remain incarcerated for 12 -24 months, rather than accept a compromised arrangement. He also mentioned his intent to return to Ladakh to consult with local leaders before representing the region's high-powered committee in negotiations with the Centre.

Addressing his firm resolution and commitment to Ladakh, he said he was prepared for a prolonged legal battle, stating he had faith in the judiciary to set a precedent against the misuse of preventive detention laws.

Reflecting on his time in jail, he described it as a much-needed break to spend time in self-reflection, reading, and writing. In another interview, he reiterated his commitment to Gandhian protests and his desire to work hand-in-hand with the government. He also mused that one should go to jail at least once, not for crimes, but for protesting against the state apparatus to secure rightful demands.

Gitanjali Angmo expressed her relief after the affirmative decision concluded a long fight for justice inside the Supreme Court. Wangchuk mentioned that following his detention, his wife was followed and monitored during the legal process she initiated. He strongly criticized the NSA, calling it a draconian law under which a person can be detained for months without legal representation or a formal trial, directly violating fundamental rights. He stressed the urgent need to revisit and lay down strict guidelines for such laws.

Tough Days Initially During Detention

Detailing the difficulties he faced, Wangchuk explained that he was abruptly picked up from his home in Leh, and for more than a week, he was denied the opportunity to speak with his family or lawyers. He also noted that his wife was blocked from speaking to journalists and faced a "cat and mouse" chase during the legal proceedings. Despite this, he acknowledged that the jail staff in Jodhpur were kind, considerate, and provided healthy food.

Ultimately, he calmly chose to let bygones be bygones, displaying a positive readiness to work together with the government to achieve a resolution benefiting all sides.

See Also: Another Trump Loyalist Turns Critic: Who is Joe Kent, the Top Counterterrorism Official who Quit Over the Iran War?