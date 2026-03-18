Need To Revisit Stringent Laws Such As The NSA, Says Sonam Wangchuk After His 170 Days Detention, Shows Willingness To Cooperate With The State For A Win-Win Outcome

Key Points:
Sonam Wangchuk was released from jail on March 14, 2026, after a 170-day detention under the National Security Act. He was initially arrested in Leh following protests for Ladakh's statehood.
Following his release, Wangchuk expressed a desire to collaborate with the government for a mutually beneficial outcome. He remains committed to securing constitutional rights and statehood for the people of Ladakh.
His wife successfully fought a long legal battle in the Supreme Court to secure his ultimate freedom. Wangchuk strongly criticized his prolonged imprisonment without trial, calling the NSA a draconian law.
Sonam Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail, Rajasthan, on March 14, 2026, after a 170-day detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).
After spending nearly six months behind bars, Wangchuk and his wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, held a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, briefing the media on his time under detention and his future course of action. He said that he was willing to coordinate with the government for a “win-win” outcome, where both sides gain something.
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His remarks of a "give and take" approach come even as the regional coalitions of Ladakh—the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)—remain firm in their demands for the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule and complete statehood. Wangchuk, however, signaled flexibility, addressing that although his key demands aligned with what the regional bodies wanted, securing at least one major concession could suffice to break the deadlock. “If the Centre wants something, we should get something. It should not be a lose-lose from one side,” he said.
Wangchuk also appreciated the state’s willingness to foster collaborative and constructive dialogue going forward to address the rights of the Ladakhi people. He firmly denied any deal made with the government, stating that he was well prepared to remain incarcerated for 12 -24 months, rather than accept a compromised arrangement. He also mentioned his intent to return to Ladakh to consult with local leaders before representing the region's high-powered committee in negotiations with the Centre.
Addressing his firm resolution and commitment to Ladakh, he said he was prepared for a prolonged legal battle, stating he had faith in the judiciary to set a precedent against the misuse of preventive detention laws.
Reflecting on his time in jail, he described it as a much-needed break to spend time in self-reflection, reading, and writing. In another interview, he reiterated his commitment to Gandhian protests and his desire to work hand-in-hand with the government. He also mused that one should go to jail at least once, not for crimes, but for protesting against the state apparatus to secure rightful demands.
Gitanjali Angmo expressed her relief after the affirmative decision concluded a long fight for justice inside the Supreme Court. Wangchuk mentioned that following his detention, his wife was followed and monitored during the legal process she initiated. He strongly criticized the NSA, calling it a draconian law under which a person can be detained for months without legal representation or a formal trial, directly violating fundamental rights. He stressed the urgent need to revisit and lay down strict guidelines for such laws.
Detailing the difficulties he faced, Wangchuk explained that he was abruptly picked up from his home in Leh, and for more than a week, he was denied the opportunity to speak with his family or lawyers. He also noted that his wife was blocked from speaking to journalists and faced a "cat and mouse" chase during the legal proceedings. Despite this, he acknowledged that the jail staff in Jodhpur were kind, considerate, and provided healthy food.
Ultimately, he calmly chose to let bygones be bygones, displaying a positive readiness to work together with the government to achieve a resolution benefiting all sides.
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Following Wangchuk’s arrest in Leh on September 26, 2025, which occurred just days after local protests demanding statehood turned violent on September 24, 2026, his wife filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court on October 3, 2025. Facing mounting judicial scrutiny over the evidence, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the revocation of his NSA detention with immediate effect on March 14, 2026, just days before the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear final arguments on March 17, 2026.
Sonam Wangchuk’s release marks a pivotal shift in the standoff over Ladakh's future. By balancing a firm commitment to the region's constitutional rights with a pragmatic willingness to negotiate, his approach opens the door for renewed, trust-based dialogue between Ladakhi leadership and the Central Government.
(Rh)
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